Former Chairman & CEO of KPMG India, Arun Kumar Joins Deep Tech Venture Firm Celesta Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arun M. Kumar, a global executive with 40 years of experience spanning multiple sectors including technology, financial services, and government, is joining Celesta Capital as a Managing Partner. Along with the Celesta management team, Kumar will work with large institutional investors, government agencies, and technology leaders while leveraging his wealth of experience, specifically in the US - India corridor. In addition, his mentorship and organizational expertise will provide value to entrepreneurs and executives in the portfolio.

For the last five years, Kumar served as the Chairman and CEO of KPMG in India, an organization consisting of several thousand professionals engaged in providing assurance, tax, and advisory services. KPMG has one of its largest employee bases in India. He was a member of the global board of directors of KPMG, as well as its EMA board.

Kumar previously served in President Obama's Administration as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS), under the leadership of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker. As the Administration's lead official to promote U.S. exports, foreign direct investment, and enhanced market access around the world, he led a team of 1,700 professionals in 78 countries and all 50 United States. The Global Markets unit and USFCS saw substantial growth in coverage and impact during his tenure. During that time, supporting Secretary Pritzker, Kumar also had a special focus on the US-India economic relationship, helping establish high level bilateral dialogues in areas ranging from innovation to infrastructure and working closely with the US India CEO Forum.

Penny Pritzker, founder and chair of PSP Partners, noted, "Arun Kumar is a thoughtful and effective leader with an impressive track record that spans industry and public service."

Prior to his nomination by President Obama, Kumar was a partner at KPMG LLP in the US and served on the Board of the firm. Based in Silicon Valley, he led KPMG's Management Consulting practice in the West. His areas of practice included performance and finance management, in particular the deployment of analytics capabilities and organizational transformation. He established the cross-border US India Practice in KPMG. Before joining KPMG, he was a co-founder, CEO, and CFO of three technology companies in Silicon Valley; over the years, Kumar has been a mentor to entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and India.

Kumar serves on the board of Indiaspora, an organization that links accomplished and influential people of Indian origin in many countries to be a force for good in enhancing the relationships between their country of residence and India. Kumar has had a long association with the US India Business Council and is an advisor to its Board of Directors alongside other industry and global leaders. Kumar serves as Chair of the Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy, and he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

"We are delighted to welcome Arun to the Celesta Capital team," Sriram Viswanathan, Celesta Capital Founding Managing Partner said. "His strong connections in both the public and private sector, along with his impeccable credentials, will be invaluable to our portfolio companies during this exciting period of growth for Celesta."

"I am excited to join the accomplished and forward-looking Celesta team that is passionate about growing globally impactful companies," Arun Kumar said. "The combination of Celesta's uniquely focused expertise in deep technology with the talent and market synergies between the US and India is a powerful value proposition. Given my abiding interest in working with entrepreneurs, I am looking forward to sharing my decades of international experience with Celesta's portfolio companies as they build and scale their enterprises globally."

Celesta Capital

Celesta Capital is a leading deep technology venture capital firm that leverages synergies between leading centers of innovation in the US, India, and Israel to create globally impactful enterprises. The firm has a team of seasoned investment professionals located in these countries. The Celesta team, with deep operating experience, has built multi-billion-dollar businesses at companies such as Intel, Cisco, Apple, and Flex. The firm has funded over 80 technology companies globally and actively invests in the following verticals: software, semiconductors, intelligent systems, bioconvergence, and industry transformers.

