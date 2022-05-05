CALPORTLAND® EARNS 2022 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR EIGHTEENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

CalPortland earns award for protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency.

GLENDORA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is CalPortland's eighteenth straight Partner of the Year award.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award," said CalPortland Chief Energy Engineer, Bill Jerald. "It is exciting to see the ENERGY STAR program being utilized throughout the company as we continue to explore new and innovative sustainable solutions, while reducing our energy intensity and carbon footprint."

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

CalPortland has been an ENERGY STAR PARTNER since 1996 and remains dedicated to demonstrating and promoting energy efficiency within the company and to other companies in the construction materials industry. The 2022 national award is the eighteenth consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for CalPortland, a feat that has never been matched by any other industrial company.

About CalPortland



CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

About ENERGY STAR



ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts .

