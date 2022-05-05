BeyondID Announces Significant Revenue Growth and Organizational Milestones

International Expansion, Increased Staffing Also Highlight Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity services provider for cybersecurity and cloud services, announced today that the company has nearly doubled its revenue year over year and added new customers in key vertical segments including healthcare, financial services, and retail. The company continued to meet its growing customer needs by increasing staff by more than 150%. BeyondID also announced its expansion into Mexico.

"BeyondID had an amazing performance last year and we achieved some significant milestones. Not only have we tripled our team with a highly diverse and talented workforce, but our revenue has also grown considerably with major brands added to our roster," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "More companies are trusting BeyondID to help them develop their long-term identity modernization and digital transformation strategies and I'm excited to continue expanding our business globally."

"Our goal at TDECU is to give our customers a great user experience while ensuring safe and secure access to their financial information," said John Gallo, VP of infrastructure and Security & Information Technology at Texas Dow Employee Credit Union. "We have an outstanding partnership with BeyondID and they have delivered an innovative customer experience while understanding our long-term identity and security objectives."

BeyondID added customers across several industries including ASTM Intl. BetterHealth/Planned Parenthood, CommonSpirit Health, Godfrey Phillips, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, Texas Dow Employee Credit Union (TDCEU), and VF Corporation. BeyondID specializes in Identity and Access Management, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Migration and is a Preferred Platinum Services partner for Okta.

In June, BeyondID announced the appointment of Toni Pavlovich to its board. Pavlovich is currently the SVP of Professional Services and Sales at Splunk. "BeyondID has achieved tremendous growth in the last four years and continues to recognize that its people are the foundation for making customers for life. I'm excited to be a part of this team and help this company achieve its ambitious goals in the years to come," Pavlovich said.

In addition to the U.S., India, and Nepal, BeyondID opened a facility in Guadalajara, Mexico to broaden its global capabilities in cybersecurity services and solutions. The company is also investing in remote Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to address the increasing threats and support required by many organizations.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading provider of managed identity services to help companies acquire, deploy and manage their cybersecurity and cloud service needs. BeyondID enables organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure that their implementations are secure, agile, and future proof. A few of the customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include ATN International, Bain Capital, Biogen, Discount Tire, FedEx, Gundersen Health Systems, Johnson Financial Group, Major League Baseball, TDECU, and VF Corporation.

