BE ON THE CALL: ODIN AUTOMOTIVE TO ANNOUNCE NEW COMPANY DIRECTION AND BRAND IDENTITY

Live press conference on May 19th will mark the company's first annual "Transformation Day"

LUXEMBOURG, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odin Automotive S.à r.l., an automotive holding company led by global automotive experts, will hold a live press conference on Thursday, May 19th at 9:00 EST/15:00 CET to announce the transformation of the company into its next phase, with a new expanded business direction and brand identity. The event will also mark the company's first annual "Transformation Day", focused on accelerating society's path to cleaner last mile transportation of goods and people.

In January of this year, Odin announced the acquisition of German EV producer StreetScooter Engineering (StSE) from Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) and began production of their electric light commercial vehicles under the new ownership team just three weeks later. Over 20,000 StreetScooter vehicles are already in operation in fleets across Europe and Asia. In late March, the company announced a deal with Canadian crowd-sourced delivery provider GoFor to bring over 3,500 of their EVs to North America by the end of 2023.

"Acquiring a company with more than 7 years of experience manufacturing and operating electric delivery fleets at scale gave us an unmatched basis to both define and accelerate the future of this industry," said Stefan Krause, CEO/Chairman of Odin. "Right now, electrification can be a complex and intimidating process that's only accessible to a small percentage of fleet owners. We feel it's about time someone got to work on changing that, and that's what our 2022 Transformation Day is all about."

Transformation Day 2022 will feature live presentations from Krause and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Gernot Friedhuber, input from key external partners who will be revealed on the call, as well as a moderated Q&A session for the full panel of presenters. All are invited to attend using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/2086111 and be on the cutting edge of last-mile transportation.

About Odin Automotive S.à r.l.

Odin Automotive is an automotive holding company with employees working together across Europe, Asia, and North America to transform last mile transportation of people and goods to zero emissions. Odin is led by experienced leaders who have been at the forefront of the automotive industry for the last 30 years. After pioneering change in large car and logistics companies, as well as EV start-ups and tech, they're more than ready for the challenge of solving the electrification equation for commercial fleets. For more information, check us out on our website at www.odinev.com.

