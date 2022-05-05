ANNOUNCING THE DMINTI METAVERSE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RENOWNED ARCHITECT HANI RASHID

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMINTI ( https://dminti.com ) a forward-thinking digital arts company that collaborates with the world's leading and emerging contemporary artists to bring crypto fluency into the traditional art world, has partnered with internationally renowned architect, Hani Rashid and his expert digital design practice Asymptote Architecture, to launch the DMINTI Metaverse.

The DMINTI Metaverse launched with a series of immersive weekly programming experiences open to all. 'Metaverse Mondays', will offer the community an opportunity to participate in live conversations with Web3 thought leaders and prominent art world leaders as well as showcasing immersive art by artists like Ricci Albenda, Zoe Buckman, Josephine Meckseper, Sarah Meyohas, David Salle, Pindar Van Arman and more.

Rashid's partnership and design of the DMINTI Metaverse revolutionizes how digital art is created and experienced using immersive XR technologies. Artists and collectors are able to collaborate and experiment within a virtual metaverse where they can create, exhibit, and sell their works.

"From my vantage point as an architect equally at home designing physical and virtual architecture, creating the DMINTI Metaverse is a fascinating opportunity to set up a trajectory and experiment to allow artistic chance and spatial outcomes to occur. I have always been fascinated by John Cage and his celebration of 'chance' and the unexpected stemming from a precisely 'engineered' premise and scaffolding. The DMINTI Metaverse is really about discovery and the exquisite outcomes when confronting art and space." said Hani Rashid

DMINTI's mission for this art metaverse is to build interactive, multigenerational communities with a shared 3D canvas for all NFT projects cultivated with partnering artists and curators while serving as a cultural institution and for collectors. The project and partnership is supported by DMINTI's founding advisory panel of artworld, crypto, and tech leaders Shalom Meckenzie, Jennifer Stockman, Dominique Levy, Christopher Jones, and Carola Jain.

About DMINTI

DMINTI is a first-of-its-kind company to recognize the seismic shift represented by the emergence of NFT art and the metaverse. DMINTI partners with the world's leading and emerging contemporary artists in the crypto and traditional art worlds; to support them with the best tools available to produce, exhibit, and market unique, culturally relevant NFT and Web3 projects. Its curatorial team has over half a century of collective experience working with artists in the museum and gallery context, producing exhibitions, commissions, and publications.

DMINTI's team leverages both their individual and combined expertise to produce, display and market NFTs from its evolving roster of artists--from creatives known for their historic digital and computational work to contemporary "legacy" artworld artists to those who are cryptonative. Serving as connectors within this digital-first realm, DMINTI embraces museum-level protocols to help codify and formalize the NFT arena.

About Hani Rashid

Hani Rashid a practicing architect, known for a first-of-its-kind Guggenheim Virtual Museum and the Virtual New York Stock Exchange among other notable projects and buildings including the Yas Marina Hotel and Formula one venue in Abu Dhabi. Hani co-founded New York based Asymptote Architecture ( https://asymptote.net ) with his partner, Lise Anne Couture in 1989. Alongside his professional work, Hani has a distinguished, international academic career having held numerous visiting professorships at a number of important universities including the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, the Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles, and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design as well as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH). In 1998 Hani co-founded and developed Columbia University's GSAAP Advanced Digital Design program. And in 2000 Hani Rashid co-represented the United States at the 7th Venice Architecture Biennale. Hani lives in New York City, and alongside his architectural practice, is the director of Deep_Futures, a research laboratory in the Institute of Architecture at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna.

