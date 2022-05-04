Quarterhill Announces the Passing of Michael Vladescu

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With great sadness, the Executive team and Board of Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announce the sudden and untimely passing of our friend Michael Vladescu, Chief Executive Officer of Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"). Michael joined WiLAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill, in 2012 as Chief Operating Officer and has been WiLAN's Chief Executive Officer since 2019.

"On behalf of Quarterhill and WiLAN and our Board and all our employees, I want to express our deepest condolences to Michael's family and community at this very difficult time," said Bret Kidd, Chief Executive Officer of Quarterhill. "For ten years Michael was an outstanding leader and contributor to the success at WiLAN, earning the utmost respect of the WiLAN team and Quarterhill's Board. His tenacity and intellect, and most of all his kindness and guidance will be missed throughout the halls of WiLAN."

"Michael and I have been friends and colleagues for 25 years and we at Quarterhill are in shock over this sudden loss," said Jim Skippen, Vice-Chair of Quarterhill. "Michael was a talented, dedicated, hard-working and warm person who was well-loved by his colleagues and all those he came into contact with during his career. He was a well-respected and recognized leader in the field of technology licensing and was frequently invited to speak at conferences and events on patents and technology licensing. Despite his dedication to his profession and his friends at work, nothing was more important to him than his wonderful family, and our thoughts are with his wife Caroline and their children."

The Board and Management of Quarterhill will have further announcements in the near future about the future leadership of WiLAN.

