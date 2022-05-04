Lisa L. Baker Named 2022 Brightside Trailblazer in Business

Ascentim's founder receives an exclusive Brightside Empirical Review Award.

TOWSON, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2022, Lisa L. Baker, founder of professional coaching practice Ascentim, was awarded the Brightside Empirical Review (BER) Award - 2022 Brightside Trailblazer in Business by Brightside Global Trade. Owned by Elton and Elizabeth Clare Brewington, Brightside is a multichannel magazine (online TV, e-magazine, and social portal) that features interviews, reviews, and business news, along with a vibrant community of subscribers.

Ascentim’s founder, Lisa L. Baker, recipient of the Brightside Empirical Review Award – 2022 Trailblazer in Business (PRNewswire)

We're excited to bring Lisa back for future engagements as an integral part of the Brightside Talent and Speaker House.

"Partnering with Brightside is a natural fit for me," says Baker. "My practice is all about personal and professional growth, while Brightside fosters a community where a diverse group of people can learn and grow together. I am truly honored by this award."

The recognition comes after Baker delivered a presentation entitled Connections: The Power to Influence during Brightside's 3rd Annual Women's Business Empowerment Forum on March 31st. The Brightside Review Board determined that Baker met all 9 of the Brightstar rating criteria: experience, motivation, presentation, ideas, relevancy, innovation, creativity, accolades, and leadership.

"Lisa went beyond what was expected both in terms of content and delivery during the forum. Many of the attendees have already expressed an interest in booking her coaching service," says Elizabeth Clare Brewington, Brightside Reviewer and Producer. Lisa ranked the highest amongst all the speakers who participated in our Women Business Empowerment Forum… It was for these and many other considerations that the Brightside Review Board determined that she would be awarded the Brightside Empirical Review (BER) Award - 2022 Brightside Trailblazer in Business.

In addition to her work as a professional coach, Baker is an accomplished presenter and facilitator who is available to speak on numerous topics related to Ascentim's three pillars: Connections, Careers, and Finances. Groups large and small have benefitted from her experience, practical wisdom, and compassion.

About Ascentim

Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.

Ascentim - Here, you G.R.O.W. (PRNewswire)

