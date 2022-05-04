Junior Achievement USA to Launch Updated Brand

Update Reflects Organization's Evolution from a Supplemental Youth Development Program in the 1980s to a Vital Education Partner Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA announced it will be updating its logo and brand effective June 1, 2022. It's the first change to the Junior Achievement logo since 1986. The update reflects the organization's evolution from a supplemental youth development program in the 1980s to a fully integrated K-12 education partner today. JA helps students connect what they learn in school to life outside the classroom, especially when managing money, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

"Junior Achievement has changed significantly over many years, and this update of our brand reflects that reality," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We've worked closely with our partners in education, business, and the community to ensure that we deliver proven, life-changing learning experiences to students. This process, which includes the use of innovative learning technology, accelerated significantly over the course of the pandemic. The time just felt right to make this change to our brand to recognize what Junior Achievement has become."

The brand update is occurring with JA operations across the United States and with more than 100 JA operations worldwide. The first part of the brand update will include websites, social media channels, and other marketing materials. The transition will also include updating curriculum, signage, buildings, and more and is expected to take a few years to complete.

Since 1986, the Junior Achievement logo has consisted of a green triangle with three white or gold stairsteps in the triangle. The new logo, which resembles planes flying in formation or a flock of geese, borrows elements from the five previous JA logos. The new logo and branding, which utilizes dark blue, turquoise, yellow, and green color elements, represents how one leader in the community, working in tandem with Junior Achievement, can impact many lives. Ultimately, by working together, we can all rise above. Junior Achievement envisions "a world where young people have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, as part of 10 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

