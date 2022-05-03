Water Policy Expert Mae Stevens Joins Banner Public Affairs To Help Lead Expanding Bipartisan Infrastructure Division

Stevens brings extensive public affairs and water infrastructure experience to D.C. office



WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Public Affairs today announced that water policy expert and former key congressional staffer Mae Stevens is joining the firm as senior vice president, charged with helping to lead Banner's expanding bipartisan infrastructure division.

Banner Public Affairs today announced that water policy expert and former key congressional staffer Mae Stevens is joining the firm as senior vice president. (PRNewswire)

"The historic federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law adopted recently represents the opportunity for the entire water sector - utilities, engineering firms, trade associations, nonprofits and labor unions alike - to rise to the challenge and transform our nation's water infrastructure," Stevens said of the opportunities ahead. "This is truly the water industry's moment."

Following an extensive background supporting water-related legislation on Capitol Hill, Stevens founded and chaired the first-and-only full-service public affairs practice dedicated to the water sector. In that role, she was named one of Washington, D.C.'s top lobbyists and one of Water and Waste Digest Magazine's 10 water industry leaders under 40 in 2021.

"Mae was integral to supporting my former colleague Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin in his role as the top Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, helping Senator Cardin be named as winner of the U.S. Water Prize in 2020," said former senator and Banner Partner James Talent, who noted that Stevens' colleague Ted Mondloch will also be joining her at the firm.

"Banner has worked hard to build a team of technology and infrastructure experts and to create a workplace culture that allows those experts to make big contributions to enhancing society on behalf of our clients," Talent said.

As Cardin's environmental policy advisor, Stevens was the lead staff member on both the congressional response to the recent Flint water crisis and the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act grants. She also supported the crafting and passage of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act and the 2016 and 2018 Water Resources Development Act legislation, all of which had record bipartisan support.

Stevens, who holds a master's degree from Columbia University and bachelor's degree from George Washington University, also spent three years in the House of Representatives working for Rep. Russ Carnahan, D-Mo., and Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa. A sought-after public speaker, she has presented at the Democratic National Convention and most national water conferences, and numerous national media outlets have also featured her contributions.

"I can think of no better firm to help the water sector capitalize on this extraordinary opportunity than Banner Public Affairs, with its deep stable of infrastructure experts helping to ensure that every American has access to clean, safe, reliable, affordable and resilient water," Stevens said.

About Banner Public Affairs

Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banner Public Affairs