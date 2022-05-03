Visit Montana Celebrates the Future of Travel

National Travel and Tourism Week Spotlights the Collective Strength of the U.S. Travel Industry

HELENA, Mont., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana is joining tourism partners throughout the state to celebrate the travel and tourism industry – the state's second-largest industry – during National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) May 1-7, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Montana Office of Tourism ...) (PRNewswire)

"Tourism plays a critical role in Montana's economy," said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. "This week celebrates the work of the hospitality industry throughout the state and the thousands of local Montanans employed in various sectors of travel."

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, this year's theme is Future of Travel and focuses on workforce, sustainability, creating connections and more as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

A critical driver of the state's economy, tourism has a far-reaching effect in Montana, with data from the Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research (ITRR) showing an impact that includes:

Montana welcomed an estimated 12.5 million nonresident visitors in 2021

Nonresident visitors spent an estimated $5.22 billion in 2021

That nonresident visitor spending supported $4.42 billion of economic activity in 2021

Travel, tourism and hospitality supported 68,630 jobs and contributed $2.038 billion in employee compensation

"Montana is a place that remains high on the bucket list of many travelers," said Jan Stoddard, Bureau Chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. "Year after year, we see the positive impacts of nonresident traveler spending as it touches every community in every corner of the state."

Destination Analysts reports that nearly 90% of Americans have a trip planned in 2022, with family trips, solo trips and reunion trips being a high priority.

"NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come."

For more information on Montana's tourism industry and marketing efforts, visit MarketMT.com.

About Visit Montana

Visit Montana markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, relaxing hospitality, and competitive business climate to promote the state as a place to visit and do business. For more information, go to VISITMT.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Montana