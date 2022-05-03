Kutak Rock Strengthens Tax Credits Practice With Addition of Scott DeMartino

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Scott DeMartino has joined the firm's national tax credits practice group in the Washington, D.C. office. Mr. DeMartino brings more than 20 years of transactional experience advising clients on financing community development using renewable energy tax credits (RETCs), historic rehabilitation tax credits (HTCs) and new markets tax credits (NMTCs). Previously he was a partner with the tax-advantaged investments group at Dentons US LLP.

"Kutak Rock's reputation in the tax credit space is significant, and adding someone with Scott's background, experience and industry relationships not only strengthens our firm's capabilities, but also elevates our client service proposition," commented Scott Neill, tax credit partner. "Scott brings an energy and skillset that complements our team. We are excited to welcome him to our practice."

Throughout his career, Mr. DeMartino has represented lenders, investors, developers, and nonprofit sponsors, advising them on how best to utilize HTCs, NMTCs and RETCs as sources of project financing. He has partnered with clients to finance the construction and rehabilitation of healthcare centers, charter schools, hotels and residential rental and commercial projects, many in historic and underserved communities. His work also includes structuring tax equity and debt financing for the construction of utility-scale and community solar facilities.

"Scott's arrival deepens our strong tax credits bench, bringing new clients and additional capabilities to the Washington, D.C. office and across the firm," said Hilary Jackler, regional managing partner of Kutak Rock's Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices. "We look forward to partnering with Scott to continue providing the best possible service to our clients."

"There were many firms to consider when deciding to move my practice, and Kutak Rock's tax credit group demonstrated the right combination of deep tax credit expertise, industry knowledge, dynamic and warm personality and breadth of client advisors and experience," said DeMartino. "I am eager to join the talented team at Kutak Rock, where attorneys are genuinely committed to collaboration and providing creative and responsive client service."

Mr. DeMartino earned his L.L.M. from New York University and his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He received a B.A. from Bates College, magna cum laude. He is admitted to practice in Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. He is also admitted to practice before the United States Tax Court.

