Growatt’s Infinity 1500 portable power station carries off 2022 Red Dot Design Award

SHENZHEN, China, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a global reputed brand in battery storage, carries off the 2022 Red Dot Product Design Award with its recently debuted portable power station–Infinity 1500. The Red Dot jury confers the Product Design Award on Growatt's Infinity 1500 solar generator for its innovative roof-rack-style design and exceptional user-oriented features as well as remarkable advances in technology.

"We are very proud to receive the Red Dot Design Award for our innovation. Holding the technical strengths ourselves, we reshape what a portable power station really looks like," commented Lisa Zhang, global marketing director at Growatt. "Our design philosophy is based on user habits and experience. By developing a compact structure and adopting a dual-handle design for Infinity 1500, we have reduced its size and weight and improved its portability to provide maximum ease of transport for adventure lovers and others. With a flat top design, it also offers optimal space utilization to users," Zhang added.

With a 2,000W power output and 12 diverse outlets, the solar generator can power up to 95% of daily electrics, enabling its application in various scenarios. To address the problem of extended charging time, Growatt's industry-leading bidirectional inverter technology has been integrated to reduce charging time from an industry average of 6 hours to only 1.6 hours. The same advantage is also present for solar charging, which supports 800W fast charging in 2.5 hours, with an impressive MPPT efficiency of up t

Advanced features such as Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) function and APP remote monitoring and control are also made available with Infinity 1500 to extend the applicability of the product and deliver a smarter user experience. Moreover, it integrates Growatt's advanced Battery Management System (BMS) technology, ensuring first-rate performance in terms of battery safety and reliability.

"We believe in empowering global customers to switch to a clean and efficient power supply to build a green future. By leveraging our strengths in product design and battery technology, we look to enable more consumers to access our smart portable power solutions to live a green and sustainable lifestyle," Zhang concluded.

