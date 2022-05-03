Bureau Veritas Appoints Marissa Minardi as Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Environment for North America

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, today announced Marissa Minardi has been appointed Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Environment for North America, effective immediately. Minardi will be responsible for positioning Bureau Veritas as a global leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in the US.

Minardi will report directly to Shawn Till, EVP and CEO of Bureau Veritas North America.

"We are pleased to welcome Marissa to the Bureau Veritas family," said Shawn Till, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas, North America. "We believe what gets measured gets done, and we're holding ourselves accountable to ensure our CSR efforts make a meaningful and lasting impact on people and the planet. I'm confident that Marissa's experience and passion position her for success with Bureau Veritas' 2025 CSR targets and initiatives."

Bureau Veritas' 2025 CSR strategy lays out one essential ambition: to be the CSR leader in its business. Aligned with five of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, the Group's 2025 CSR strategy, "Shaping a Better World" covers Environment, Social and Governance topics through its three pillars: Shaping a Better Workplace, Shaping a Better Environment and Shaping Better Business Practices. Of 19 identified key performance indicators, five are non-financial indicators that represent the Group's 2025 commitment to its stakeholders:

35% females in executive leadership positions

35 training hours per employee per year

Reduce carbon footprint to 2.0 tons per employee

Have a total accident rate of 0.26

Achieve 99% in completion of the Group's Code of Ethics training

Minardi is a seasoned leader in the environmental, health, and safety (EHS) industry. A professional engineer, she comes to Bureau Veritas with nearly twenty-two years of experience working with clients to foster sustainable operations and portfolios that are compliant, and also embrace a culture where EHS responsibilities and care are integral to everyday business and value-add is realized. Her passion centers on business-oriented solutions that enable the protection of our environment, families, communities, employees, clients, service partners, and shareholders.

"I am proud to assume the role of vice president of corporate social responsibility and environment at Bureau Veritas North America," said Marissa Minardi, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Environment, Bureau Veritas, North America. "Doing the right thing is at the heart of who we are as a company, and I am looking forward to ensuring that this mission-driven approach guides the success of every employee, client, and community we serve."

Minardi holds a B.S. in Environmental Engineering from Louisiana State University and a M.S.E.L. in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

