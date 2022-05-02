Resecurity® Ranks as One of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies by Financial Times

LA-based cybersecurity and threat intelligence company is among the country's fastest-growing companies with a 150% CAGR

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company providing managed threat detection & response, was recently recognized by Financial Times as one of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the Americas. Resecurity claimed a spot in the top 100 fastest-growing companies achieving 150% CAGR and 1,462% AGR between 2017 and 2020, crediting their global expansion and R&D investments over the past several years.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

The global pandemic, digitalization and geopolitical tensions have led to record numbers of cyber incidents, resulting in exponential growth in the cybersecurity market. The global cybersecurity market was valued at USD 181.12 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $307.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.[1] Organizational security needs, government regulations and market innovations including artificial intelligence, SaaS solutions and machine learning are expected to fuel this rapid growth.

Resecurity provides a unified SaaS-based cybersecurity platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and threat intelligence for enterprises and government agencies. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data. Resecurity also works with cybersecurity research partners to help understand, analyze and combat the latest online threats targeting individuals and organizations.

"Resecurity's ranking as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas validates our business strategy and R&D investments into SaaS-delivered solutions in the past several years, but the critical role cybersecurity will continue to play in today's market," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Now more than ever, organizations and governments need the latest cybersecurity data and threat intelligence at their fingertips. Resecurity is dedicated to providing the cutting-edge and actionable cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions they need to secure their most important assets and data."

Resecurity was ranked No. 60 in FT's 2022 fastest-growing companies list alongside fellow technology leaders including Zoom, Lyft, Pinterest and CloudBolt. The recognition follows recent recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and by the 2022 Cyber Excellence Awards as a Gold winner for the Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Platform and solutions for Digital Risk Management (DRM).

The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, ranking 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2017 and 2020.[2] To qualify, the company must have: revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2017, revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2020, revenue growth between 2017 and 2020 that was primarily organic, headquartered in one of 20 American countries and serve as an independent entity.

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

[1] Accessed on 4/30/2022: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

[2] Accessed on 4/30/22: https://www.ft.com/content/6ee8f978-a2e0-4644-b7c7-0718a334adb7

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity