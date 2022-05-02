Harmonic Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue up 32% year over year

Cable Access revenue up 98% year over year

Record backlog and deferred revenue, up 81% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2022.

"Harmonic delivered another strong quarter, with revenue up 32% year over year and solid operating profit, driven by Cable Access segment revenue growth of 98% and Video segment gross margin expansion," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Robust bookings resulted in a record backlog and deferred revenue at quarter end, demonstrating continuing competitive market momentum and growth visibility."

Q1 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $147 .4 million, up 32% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 46.9% and non-GAAP 47.3%, compared to GAAP 49.4% and non-GAAP 50.4% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $2.5 million and non-GAAP income $11.3 million , compared to GAAP loss $3.8 million and non-GAAP income $5.1 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net loss $1.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $8.9 million , compared to GAAP net loss $6.1 million and non-GAAP net income $4.5 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $14.5 million income compared to $9.1 million income in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 , compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.04 in the year ago period

Cash: $100 .7 million, relatively flat year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 77 customers, up 45% year over year

CableOS deployments scaled to 6.1 million served cable modems, up 100% year over year

Video SaaS revenue increased 75.3% year over year

Select Financial Information













GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 147.4

$ 155.8

$ 111.6

$ 147.4

$ 155.8

$ 111.6 Net income (loss)

$ (1.5)

$ 19.9

$ (6.1)

$ 8.9

$ 17.6

$ 4.5 EPS

$ (0.01)

$ 0.18

$ (0.06)

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.04

















Other Financial Information Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 14.5

$ 23.8

$ 9.1 Bookings for the quarter $ 205.5

$ 267.3

$ 96.3 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 497.3

$ 441.0

$ 274.3 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 100.7

$ 133.4

$ 100.8

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance





Q2 2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Cable Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 70.0

$ 74.0

$ —

$ 144.0

$ 74.0

$ 80.0

$ —

$ 154.0 Gross margin % 57.0%

42.0%

(0.4)%

48.9%

59.0%

44.0%

(0.4)%

50.8% Gross profit $ 39.9

$ 31.1

$ (0.6)

$ 70.4

$ 43.7

$ 35.2

$ (0.6)

$ 78.3 Operating expenses $ 37.0

$ 24.0

$ 5.1

$ 66.1

$ 38.0

$ 26.0

$ 5.1

$ 69.1 Operating income (loss) $ 2.9

$ 7.1

$ (5.7)

$ 4.3

$ 5.7

$ 9.2

$ (5.7)

$ 9.2 Tax expense (3)











$ (2.4)













$ (2.4) EPS (3)











$ —













$ 0.05 Shares (3)











110.8













110.8 Cash (3)











$ 100.0













$ 110.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP Net revenue $ 275.0

$ 310.0

$ —

$ 585.0

$ 287.0

$ 338.0

$ —

$ 625.0 Gross margin % 57.0%

42.0%

(0.6)%

48.5%

58.3%

43.4%

(0.5)%

49.7% Gross profit $ 156.8

$ 130.2

$ (3.1)

$ 283.9

$ 167.3

$ 146.7

$ (3.1)

$ 310.9 Operating expenses $ 145.0

$ 93.0

$ 24.3

$ 262.3

$ 150.0

$ 101.0

$ 24.3

$ 275.3 Operating income (loss) $ 11.8

$ 37.2

$ (27.4)

$ 21.6

$ 17.3

$ 45.7

$ (27.4)

$ 35.6 Tax expense (3)











$ (9.8)













$ (9.8) EPS (3)











$ (0.20)













$ (0.07) Shares (3)











104.8













104.8 Cash (3)











$ 100.0













$ 110.0

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q2 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 70.0

$ 74.0

$ 144.0

$ 74.0

$ 80.0

$ 154.0 Gross margin % 57.0%

42.0%

49.3%

59.0%

44.0%

51.2% Gross profit $ 39.9

$ 31.1

$ 71.0

$ 43.7

$ 35.2

$ 78.9 Operating expenses $ 37.0

$ 24.0

$ 61.0

$ 38.0

$ 26.0

$ 64.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.3

$ 8.4

$ 12.7

$ 7.1

$ 10.5

$ 17.6 Tax rate (2)







13.0%









13.0% EPS (2)







$ 0.07









$ 0.11 Shares (2)







110.8









110.8 Cash (2)







$ 100.0









$ 110.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 275.0

$ 310.0

$ 585.0

$ 287.0

$ 338.0

$ 625.0 Gross margin % 57.0%

42.0%

49.1%

58.3%

43.4%

50.2% Gross profit $ 156.8

$ 130.2

$ 287.0

$ 167.3

$ 146.7

$ 314.0 Operating expenses $ 145.0

$ 93.0

$ 238.0

$ 150.0

$ 101.0

$ 251.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.5

$ 42.9

$ 60.4

$ 23.0

$ 51.4

$ 74.4 Tax rate (2)







13.0%









13.0% EPS (2)







$ 0.34









$ 0.45 Shares (2)







110.8









110.8 Cash (2)







$ 100.0









$ 110.0

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, May 2, 2022. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 2079336). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 2079336).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)









April 1, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,739

$ 133,431 Accounts receivable, net 115,594

88,529 Inventories 81,816

71,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,251

29,972 Total current assets 325,400

323,127 Property and equipment, net 42,577

42,721 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,556

30,968 Other non-current assets 63,281

56,657 Goodwill 239,631

240,213 Total assets $ 700,445

$ 693,686







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 37,518

$ 36,824 Other debts, current 4,906

4,992 Accounts payable 52,524

64,429 Deferred revenue 75,474

57,226 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,362

7,346 Other current liabilities 53,072

53,644 Total current liabilities 230,856

224,461 Convertible debt, non-current 113,324

98,941 Other debts, non-current 12,740

12,989 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,689

29,120 Other non-current liabilities 31,183

31,379 Total liabilities $ 415,792

$ 396,890







Convertible debt —

883 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 104,603 and 102,959

shares issued and outstanding at April 1, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 105

103 Additional paid-in capital 2,362,873

2,387,039 Accumulated deficit (2,073,288)

(2,087,957) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,037)

(3,272) Total stockholders' equity 284,653

295,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 700,445

$ 693,686

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021 Revenue:





Appliance and integration $ 112,984

$ 79,976 SaaS and service 34,455

31,600 Total net revenue 147,439

111,576 Cost of revenue:





Appliance and integration 66,382

42,619 SaaS and service 11,875

13,812 Total cost of revenue 78,257

56,431 Total gross profit 69,182

55,145 Operating expenses:





Research and development 28,833

23,528 Selling, general and administrative 36,643

34,911 Amortization of intangibles —

507 Restructuring and related charges 1,170

43 Total operating expenses 66,646

58,989 Income (loss) from operations 2,536

(3,844) Interest expense, net (1,433)

(2,603) Other income (expense), net 62

1,019 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,165

(5,428) Provision for income taxes 2,694

696 Net loss $ (1,529)

$ (6,124)







Net loss per share:





Basic and diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.06) Shares used in per share calculations:





Basic and diluted 103,994

99,868

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (1,529)

$ (6,124) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 3,111

3,057 Amortization of intangibles —

507 Stock-based compensation 7,586

8,398 Amortization of convertible debt discount 297

1,532 Amortization of warrant 429

429 Foreign currency remeasurement (563)

(2,609) Deferred income taxes 627

432 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 1,348

1,089 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 2,738

644 Other adjustments 77

143 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (28,479)

(20,758) Inventories (11,841)

(1,119) Other assets (3,949)

(1,019) Accounts payable (12,260)

13,527 Deferred revenues 18,408

11,285 Other liabilities (3,482)

(7,736) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (27,482)

1,678 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (2,438)

(3,645) Net cash used in investing activities (2,438)

(3,645) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments for repurchase of common stock (2,141)

— Repayment of other debts (99)

(108) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 2,966

5,685 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,693)

(913) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,967)

4,664 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (805)

(565) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (32,692)

2,132 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,431

98,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 100,739

$ 100,777

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

April 1, 2022

December 31, 2021

April 2, 2021 Geography















Americas $ 103,157 70%

$ 102,929 66%

$ 75,062 67% EMEA 35,702 24%

40,096 26%

27,607 25% APAC 8,580 6%

12,779 8%

8,907 8% Total $ 147,439 100%

$ 155,804 100%

$ 111,576 100%

















Market















Service Provider $ 92,521 63%

$ 87,263 56%

$ 53,660 48% Broadcast and Media 54,918 37%

68,541 44%

57,916 52% Total $ 147,439 100%

$ 155,804 100%

$ 111,576 100%

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended April 1, 2022

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 65,842

$ 81,597

$ 147,439

$ —

$ 147,439 Gross profit 38,684

31,011

69,695

(513)

69,182 Gross margin % 58.8%

38.0%

47.3%





46.9% Operating income 3,139

8,139

11,278

(8,742)

2,536 Operating margin % 4.8%

10.0%

7.6%





1.7%





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 86,092

$ 69,712

$ 155,804

$ —

$ 155,804 Gross profit 50,589

28,080

78,669

(731)

77,938 Gross margin % 58.8%

40.3%

50.5%





50.0% Operating income 15,225

5,408

20,633

(5,487)

15,146 Operating margin % 17.7%

7.8%

13.2%





9.7%





















Three Months Ended April 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 70,331

$ 41,245

$ 111,576

$ —

$ 111,576 Gross profit 38,774

17,408

56,182

(1,037)

55,145 Gross margin % 55.1%

42.2%

50.4%





49.4% Operating income (loss) 3,772

1,296

5,068

(8,912)

(3,844) Operating margin % 5.4%

3.1%

4.5%





(3.4)%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended April 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income (loss) GAAP $ 147,439

$ 69,182

$ 66,646

$ 2,536

$ (1,371)

$ (1,529) Stock-based compensation —

527

(7,059)

7,586

—

7,586 Restructuring and related charges —

(14)

(1,170)

1,156

—

1,156 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

297

297 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,367 Total adjustments —

513

(8,229)

8,742

297

10,406 Non-GAAP $ 147,439

$ 69,695

$ 58,417

$ 11,278

$ (1,074)

$ 8,877 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



46.9%

45.2%

1.7%

(0.9)%

(1.0)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



47.3%

39.6%

7.6%

(0.7)%

6.0% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.01) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















103,994 Non-GAAP



















110,563



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 155,804

$ 77,938

$ 62,792

$ 15,146

$ (2,678)

$ 19,857 Stock-based compensation —

506

(4,689)

5,195

—

5,195 Restructuring and related charges —

225

(67)

292

—

292 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

1,621

1,621 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

(9,347) Total adjustments —

731

(4,756)

5,487

1,621

(2,239) Non-GAAP $ 155,804

$ 78,669

$ 58,036

$ 20,633

$ (1,057)

$ 17,618 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.0%

40.3%

9.7%

(1.7)%

12.7% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.5%

37.2%

13.2%

(0.7)%

11.3% Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.18 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















110,474



Three Months Ended April 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 111,576

$ 55,145

$ 58,989

$ (3,844)

$ (1,584)

$ (6,124) Stock-based compensation —

1,073

(7,325)

8,398

—

8,398 Amortization of intangibles —

—

(507)

507

—

507 Restructuring and related charges —

(36)

(43)

7

—

7 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —

—

—

—

1,532

1,532 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

194 Total adjustments —

1,037

(7,875)

8,912

1,532

10,638 Non-GAAP $ 111,576

$ 56,182

$ 51,114

$ 5,068

$ (52)

$ 4,514 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.4%

52.9%

(3.4)%

(1.4)%

(5.5)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.4%

45.8%

4.5%

—%

4.0% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.06) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.04 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















99,868 Non-GAAP



















103,190

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended

April 1, 2022

December 31, 2021

April 2, 2021 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (1,529)

$ 19,857

$ (6,124) Provision for income taxes 2,694

(7,389)

696 Interest expense, net 1,433

2,706

2,603 Depreciation 3,111

3,151

3,057 Amortization of intangibles —

—

507 EBITDA 5,709

18,325

739











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 7,586

5,195

8,398 Restructuring and related charges 1,156

292

7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,451

$ 23,812

$ 9,144

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)





Q2 2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $144.0 to $154.0

$70.4 to $78.3

$4.3 to $9.2

$0.3 to $5.2 Stock-based compensation expense —

0.4

5.2

5.2 Restructuring and related charges —

0.2

0.5

0.5 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

0.3 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

1.3 to 0.6 Total adjustments —

0.6

5.7

7.3 to 6.6 Non-GAAP $144.0 to $154.0

$71.0 to $78.9

$10.0 to $14.9

$7.6 to $11.8 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







48.9% to 50.8%

3.0% to 5.9%

0.2% to 3.4% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







49.3% to 51.2%

6.9% to 9.6%

5.3% to 7.6% Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$— to $0.05 Non-GAAP























$0.07 to $0.11 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























110.8

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $585.0 to $625.0

$283.9 to $310.9

$21.6 to $35.6

$(21.1) to $(7.0) Stock-based compensation expense —

1.8

24.8

24.8 Restructuring and related charges —

1.3

2.6

2.6 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

27.6 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

4.1 to 2.3 Total adjustments —

3.1

27.4

59.1 to 57.3 Non-GAAP $585.0 to $625.0

$287.0 to $314.0

$49.0 to $63.0

$38.1 to $50.3 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







48.5% to 49.7%

3.7% to 5.7%

(3.6)% to (1.1)% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







49.1% to 50.2%

8.4% to 10.1%

6.5% to 8.1% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





























GAAP























$(0.20) to $(0.07) Non-GAAP























$0.34 to $0.45 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP























104.8 Non-GAAP























110.8

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)









Q2 2022 Financial

Guidance

2022 Financial

Guidance Net income (loss) - GAAP $0.3 to $5.2

$(21.1) to $(7.0) Provision for income taxes



2.4





9.8 Interest expense, net



1.3





4.9 Depreciation



3.0





12.8 EBITDA $7.0 to $11.9

$6.4 to $20.5















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation



5.2





24.8 Loss on debt conversion



—





26.5 Restructuring and related charges



0.5





2.6 Adjusted EBITDA $12.7 to $17.6

$60.4 to $74.4

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

