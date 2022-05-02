Better Natured® Hair Color Makes In-Store Debut at JCPenney Beauty

Good, Clean, Fun™ Lands at JCPenney

DARIEN, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Natured Hair Color will arrive at its first brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. when it joins the roster of curated brands sold at JCPenney Beauty. This addition will round out the current offering of Better Natured hair care and styling products already available at JC Penney stores.

Better Natured Naturally Derived; Vegan Professional Haircolor Better Natured will be the first at-home hair color offering at JCPenney Beauty. The hair color kit that includes all the necessary tools for DIY coloring (liqui-creme color, developer, shampoo, conditioner, gloves, barrier cream, wipes, and step-by-step instructions) will be available in 12 salon-quality shades. (PRNewswire)

Designed to be an inclusive beauty experience that celebrates diversity and caters to customer needs regardless of age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regimen, or budget. This approach aligns with the Better Natured ethos that homogenous notions of beauty are boring, and everyone deserves to have professional-level fun with salonworthy results.

Better Natured will be the first at-home hair color offering at JCPenney Beauty, part of an assortment of professional-grade products that spans 170+ carefully selected brands to create a one-stop beauty destination. The hair color, which comes in a kit that includes all the necessary tools for DIY coloring (liqui-crème color, developer, shampoo, conditioner, gloves, barrier cream, wipes, and step-by-step instructions) will be available in 12 salon-quality shades and has a suggested retail price of $25.

Trained experts are on hand at JCPenney Beauty to help customers select the right Better Natured Hair Color shade and answer how-to questions. Perfect Corp. technology will also be available in-store, allowing customers to virtually "try on" hair color shades before buying.

Better Natured Liqui-Crème Hair Color has gained popularity for its highly naturally-derived* yet vibrant formula, with ingredients in each shade ranging between 87% - 92% naturally-derived*. Featuring Coconut Oil and a signature triple plant-milk blend of Tahitian Palm Milk, Coconut Milk and Orchid Milk, Better Natured Hair Color offers impeccable gray coverage and rich, dimensional color.

JCPenney Beauty is currently available at the following 10 store locations, with rollouts planned across the remaining stores in 2023:

Davenport, FL

Dearborn, MI

Greenville, NC

McAllen, TX

Mesquite, TX

Niles, OH

Springfield, MO

Saint Cloud, MN

Trumbull, CT

Whittier, CA

Better Natured Hair Color, along with the brand's line of naturally-derived* hair care and styling products, is also available online at jcpenney.com and betternatured.com.

*Better Natured uses the Global ISO Standard 16128 which defines naturally-derived as a plant or mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing.

About Better Natured™

Better Natured™ gives YOU the power to experiment with professional-level hair care and color that delivers clean formulas and "OMG" results. We do it by choosing a synergistic blend of naturally-derived* ingredients plus purely-science synthetics that work together to deliver high-performance, salon-gorgeous results because we know that there's no point in "natural" if it leaves your locks looking blah. (Hey, we're just being honest. It's kind of our thing.) For more information, visit www.betternatured.com

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.







