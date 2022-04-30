UniAthena enters into a strategic partnership with Acacia University, USA

Acacia University to enrich UniAthena's pool of accredited Degrees & Micro Credit Courses

OXFORD, England, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia University, USA, enters into collaboration with UniAthena, a UK-based EdTech provider with a global reach of learners from diverse backgrounds and communities to offer several professional programs and short courses with a vocational or technical focus. Upholding the value of equality of educational opportunity, the UniAthena-Acacia partnership aims to serve the socially and economically underprivileged student community.

An inclusive university in a diverse world, Acacia aims at making education accessible to all by giving everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, the chance to study at higher levels of education. It fosters a different type of learning environment featuring extensive collaboration in professional virtual learning communities.

Through its strategic partnership with UniAthena, Acacia University will offer:

UniAthena's academic programs, comprising accredited Doctoral and Master Level Degrees and Diplomas

Professional certification programs

Free short courses in various disciplines on the UniAthena platform - A diverse pool of free-to-learn short courses principally designed to upskill learners in specific domains

These programs are designed to enhance the learner's knowledge and critical thinking abilities and develop expertise in that optimise. UniAthena continually aspires to be on the cutting edge of education to empower learners, upskilling them for the most in-demand jobs at the workplace. It has developed a delivery model which can accommodate the requirements of people from all walks of life. The programs are delivered through well-crafted Learning Resources and assessed through projects that conform to very high standards.

Athena Global Education and Acacia University share the same mission: providing high-quality education through innovative forms of online learning. Both the institutions enable learners to reach their personal and professional goals and also work for the greater good of society.

"We are thrilled to join hands with UniAthena and we are confident that this alliance will help us achieve our shared vision. Digital learning has gained momentum in recent years and has been at the forefront of our battle for seamless education during the pandemic years. We believe that Acacia & UniAthena together can open new horizons and opportunities for more learners and assist in their professional growth," says Mr. Tim R Moman, President, Acacia University.

"The values held dear by us at UniAthena– Affordability, Accessibility, Flexibility, resonate with those of Acacia, and a partnership between the two will pave the way for a brighter, successful career for the learners. It will equip the learners with skills in high demand at the workplace but in short supply. We both implement the best practices when it comes to design and delivery of programs and are totally committed to the welfare of the students," says Mr. Firoz Thairinil, Founder & CEO, Athena Global Education.

Today, UniAthena is a Global Education services platform dedicated to providing high-quality education to students from around the world, from the Middle East to North Africa to the United States. Its academic programs comprise Doctoral and Master Level Degrees and Diplomas from top-ranking universities and professional certifications from renowned bodies. It leverages technology to make the learner's experience an easy and enriching one.

For more information, please visit https://uniathena.com.

About Athena Global Education:

Athena Global Education is an Online Education provider offering self-paced Masters, Doctorate, and Microcredit programs in collaboration with European Universities and Reputed Professional Qualifications Authority. Athena is the latest venture of Westford Education Group, a higher education services provider since 2009.

