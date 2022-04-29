The Stork Foundation for Infertility Announces Successful Fundraising Collaboration with Little Words Project

The collaboration was a one day-event to kick off National Infertility Awareness Week, with part

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stork Foundation, a nonprofit providing financial assistance to low-resource individuals struggling with infertility, today announced the results of a successful collaboration with Little Words Project, the original word bracelet brand. The one-day event took place on April 24, with 25 percent of bracelet sales going towards the Foundation's grant fund, resulting in over $7,000 raised.

"We love everything Little Words Project stands for and are amazed by the results from our collaboration," said Stork Foundation Founder Elizabeth Frattura. "We can't thank everyone who purchased a bracelet enough for coming together to help kick off National Infertility Awareness Week with such an incredible fundraising effort. We hope the bracelets will serve as a conversation starter and help others struggling to feel connected and know they are not alone."

Adriana Carrig, CEO and founder of Little Words Project commented, "Giving back is paramount to us at Little Words Project. After going through IVF personally, I felt such a strong connection to the incredible work The Stork Foundation is doing. It means so much to me to have the opportunity to grant someone the chance to conceive, and to use our platform to bring more awareness to a topic that affects so many women. It's so important to talk about infertility and support those who are navigating their journeys to parenthood."

Infertility, or not being able to get pregnant after a full year of trying to conceive, is a fairly common issue resulting in 1 out of 8 couples. Infertility can affect both men and women due to varied medical problems. The lack of infertility insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket costs for treatments can be prohibitively expensive, preventing many from the opportunity to conceive a child. The average cost for one IVF cycle ranges from $15,000-$20,000.

Established in 2020, The Stork Foundation aims to give hope and opportunity to families struggling with infertility by providing financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach. The Foundation has awarded over $85,000 to eight grant recipients in two years, helping bring two Stork babies to the world, with another Stork baby arriving next winter.

Frattura continued, "I know from first-hand experience how devastating infertility can be. My hope with this foundation is to provide a vehicle for families to receive both emotional and financial support as they navigate treatments."

Through this fundraiser, supporters were encouraged to choose a word describing their fertility journey via Little Words Project bracelets.

About The Stork Foundation

The Stork Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to bringing awareness to infertility by providing hope and opportunity to individuals or families struggling with infertility and fighting for their dream of parenthood. The Stork Foundation provides financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach.

About Little Words Project

Little Words Project is on a mission to spread kindness with the power of words. As the original word bracelet brand, Little Words Project is internationally recognized for their handcrafted word bracelets and their loyal community of customers. Each bracelet is meant to be worn, shared, and tracked during its lifetime. For more information, visit www.littlewordsproject.com.

