Kiira Virtual Women's Health Clinic Goes Hybrid With New Flagship Location and Mobile Clinic in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiira Health , a black female-founded Healthcare startup, backed by over $4M in venture capital is launching its first flagship location in Los Angeles. The technology-enabled women's health startup continues its mission to increase access to medical care and other health resources for young women.

Kiira Health Flagship Clinic - 7225 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles CA 90046 (PRNewswire)

According to recent national surveys , LA County may experience a shortage of qualified OBGYNs by 2025. Currently, women in Los Angeles are experiencing 20-day average wait times for OBGYNs and furthermore finding OBGYNs of color have become even more daunting. This means that women stand a chance of missing out on preventative care, routine exams, and prenatal care or being at an increased risk when it comes time for delivery. This is where Kiira comes in to address this need with a multicultural team of providers offering same-day virtual and in-person appointments open seven days a week and later than typical care centers.

Kiira, which means (strong, powerful female leader), started delivering care via telemedicine amidst the pandemic in 2020 through its mobile app where people could talk to doctors and therapists 24/7. Through the Kiira app, members have access to their care team through telehealth visits and chat messages. Now Kiira is going a step further by creating an inclusive, personalized, culture-centered, and high-tech flagship location which will deliver gynecology, primary care, mental health, and other wellness services.

The decision to open this first brick-and-mortar location in Los Angeles is part of a more significant move towards hybrid care delivery experiences that are comprehensive, safe, convenient, and affordable for women of different backgrounds.

One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic did was dramatically accelerate the adoption of telehealth while also transforming the patient and practitioner experience. According to the American Medical Association , the adoption of telemedicine doubled between 2016 and 2019 from 28% and through the pandemic, between 60% to about 90%.

This trend allowed companies like Kiira to provide care when people needed to safely, conveniently, quickly, and affordably see providers.

Now, patients want experiences in person for that face-to-face interaction, and with learnings from the pandemic, we can now be more prepared for future changes. The shift towards Hybrid healthcare brings together the best telehealth and in-person care delivery models. The goal is to continue to rely on Kiira's proprietary technology for virtual care through its mobile app available on Apple and Google Play and supercharge in-person appointment scheduling, patient monitoring, care coordination, and follow-up.

"We have designed Kiira connected care, a care model that gives people more choices and establishes comprehensive, personalized, and truly interconnected patient workflows to support a combination of telehealth and in-person appointments. We believe that people should be able to decide who they want to see and where based on what they are most comfortable with, and what life or health circumstances require virtual care, in-person care, or both. Whether at a clinic or delivering care to a person's home." Crystal Adesanya | Founder and CEO

In addition to the Melrose location, the company is launching a mobile clinic initiative to go into communities with limited access to care. With transportation being a massive barrier in the LA area and a social determinant of health, this important initiative is set to move the needle and close a gap that will ensure a change in the way people receive care from wherever they are.

"Our mission is to provide personable, comprehensive care virtually or in person. We are delivering care that is accessible, affordable, and of high quality. Everyone deserves excellent medical care and to be treated with respect and kindness. With a commitment to serving our diverse community, Kiira delivers a tech-forward, innovative patient experience emphasizing education, outreach, and empowerment." Kimberly Phipps MD FACOG | Clinical Medical Director

According to the Kiira team, this flagship will serve as a blueprint for all our future locations. Members will enjoy a warm and welcoming clinic with a cozy and functional lounge, beautiful exam rooms named after strong powerful female leaders, and a personalized care experience fit for queens. To learn more or attend Kiira Health's Flagship launch event, please visit www.kiirahealth.com.

Contact: hello@kiira.io

Connected care - Launching June 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiira Health