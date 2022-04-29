InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Pet Waste Retrieval Tool (LAX-1386)

PITTSBURGH , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better tool for picking up pet waste and holding filled waste bags when walking a dog," said one of two inventors, from Reseda, Calif., "so we invented the SMART HAND DOG POOP SCOOPER. Our design would provide added comfort and convenience for dog owners."

The invention provides an easier way to collect pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend over and touch pet waste on ground surfaces. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it reduces physical strain and messes. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

