The Pulte Family Statement on Elon Musk Acquiring Twitter

Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family is delighted to learn that Elon Musk is taking the corporation private. We had encouraged Elon and Twitter to do a deal that included all stakeholders and that appears to have happened. Congratulations to all!

