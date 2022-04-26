Pittsburgh is the Best City to Raise a Family, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast.

The Report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living).

Over 10,000 Northeastern cities across Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania are part of the analysis.

The Report reveals several surprising trends, including Pennsylvania exceeding all other states by scoring seven of the top ten positions on the list; within the state, the Greater Pittsburgh municipality of Murrysville (population 19,782) and the Township of Upper St. Clair (population 19,737) rank numbers two and six, respectively. Pennsylvania's most populous cities did not make the list, reflecting the migration of American workers to smaller towns and cities as the popularity, and feasibility, of remote work grows.

The Pennsylvania cities rounding out the top ten in the report include

Limerick Township , Pennsylvania (#1, population 19,056)

North Huntingdon Township , Pennsylvania (#3, population 30,414)

Allison Park, Pennsylvania (#7, population 23,092)

South Park Township, Pennsylvania (#9, population 13,395)

Plum, Pennsylvania (#10, population 27,195)

Another report, by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, revealed that between 6.9% to 11.5% of U.S. households intend to move in 2022, making Pittsburgh a prime target for families looking to move to the Northeast.

