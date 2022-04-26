Lionsgate and The Roku Channel Close Multiyear Output Agreement for Lionsgate Theatrical Films

Agreement Includes John Wick: Chapter Four, Expendables 4, Borderlands, White Bird and Others

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), and THE ROKU CHANNEL, the home of free and premium entertainment on Roku, America's #1 TV Streaming Platform*, have closed a multiyear theatrical output deal for theatrically released Lionsgate films beginning with the studio's 2022 theatrical releases, the companies announced today. Under the terms of the agreement, THE ROKU CHANNEL will receive two separate windows for each film, the first of which provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate's film slate immediately following its first window on STARZ.

The agreement will include properties such as the blockbuster JOHN WICK action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, EXPENDABLES 4, featuring an A-list cast of action stars, and BORDERLANDS, directed by Eli Roth and starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

They also include director Kelly Fremon Craig's ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET, produced by Academy Award winner James L. Brooks and adapted from the beloved Judy Blume classic, WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY, starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson in the follow-up to the breakout box office phenomenon WONDER and the Nicolas Cage starrer THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT.

"This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. "This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today's complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone's needs."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate's theatrical slate," said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming, Roku. "This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window."

Launched in 2017, THE ROKU CHANNEL is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, THE ROKU CHANNEL reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. THE ROKU CHANNEL was a top five channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach in Q3 and Q4 2021. Today, THE ROKU CHANNEL features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 275 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, THE ROKU CHANNEL is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

