isolved Launches People Heroes Community for Customers to Source Advice, Socialize With Peers and Share Experiences Amid Demand for Peer-to-Peer Recommendations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triggered by the global pandemic and the Great Resignation, human resources (HR) departments everywhere are receiving extensive attention, and in many cases, investments to help remedy recruitment and retention woes. To help further navigate this environment, isolved has launched its People Heroes Community™ where customers using isolved People Cloud™ can connect and collaborate all while earning and redeeming points for consuming content, communicating with others and championing their experiences.

According to a new survey from isolved, a G2 Leader in Human Resource Management Systems for a tenth consecutive quarter, HR leaders are turning to their peers for most of their HR advice, news and recommendations. When 500 HR leaders were asked what their go-to source of professional information is the top-three answers were: peer-to-peer platform LinkedIn (34%), peers directly (18%) and HR associations, also made up of peers (16%).

"People trust people," said Lina Tonk, Senior Vice President of Marketing at isolved. "When people have personal or professional challenges, they want to hear from other people who have faced a similar challenge, what they used to solve it and what they learned from it too. The launch of the isolved People Heroes Community is another way for isolved to enable our customers to exceed their personal and professional goals. The People Heroes Community provides a vibrant space for customers to source information and validation while learning how to maximize their current isolved investment and future innovation – all in a fun, interactive and gamified way."

The isolved People Heroes Community is now active with pre-registered People Heroes™, isolved's customer advocacy program, already completing over 400 challenges (ranging from providing peer answers to participating in case studies). In addition to over 1,200 discussion engagements to date, isolved customers are sharing how they have solved their challenges and made the most of opportunities:

Kimberly Crawford , Director of HR at , Director of HR at Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative serving the healthcare services industry with 230 of employees: Went from paper performance reviews to digital, modern evaluations using isolved's Performance Management application, a part of People Cloud's Talent Management suite with employee 360 reviews. Crawford touts isolved People Cloud's true self-service ability to empower employees across HR and payroll functions like verifying time and making edits while not in the office.

Kaitlin Grooms, Director of Training and Development at Greenville Federal Credit Union serving the financial services industry with 88 employees: Utilizes isolved's Learning Management System (LMS) and Share & Perform to enhance work culture by increasing employee feedback, improving communication and promoting friendly competition with gamification.

Joanne Cochrane , Director of Accounting at , Director of Accounting at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center serving the healthcare industry with 126 of employees: Solved the ability to process payroll in less time with the help of the isolved Time & Labor Management application, a part of People Cloud's Workforce Management suite – giving her more time in the day to complete other tasks and improve employee experience.

Angie Kruser , VP of Human Resources at , VP of Human Resources at Eagle Point Software Corporation serving the business services industry with 44 employees: Praises the simplicity and usability of isolved. The platform acts as their "payroll department" and allows them to store all their information in one singular location.

Mary Kay Kirgis , HR Generalist at , HR Generalist at Crescent Community Health Center serving the community with 122 employees: Solved COBRA processing challenges with the help of isolved COBRA & Eligibility Management application, a part of People Cloud's Benefit Services suite, saving half a day a month at least to ensure automatic accuracy and compliance.

Angie Moss , Human Resource Coordinator at , Human Resource Coordinator at Redwitz Inc serving the financial services industry with 152 employees: Solved recruiting challenges with isolved and boasts how helpful the platform is.

Lisa Walker , HR Manager at , HR Manager at Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center serving the healthcare industry with 79 employees: Solved organization issues within their HR department. While growing at a rapid pace, they needed a provider that didn't allow things to slip through the cracks. isolved has created a seamless onboarding process for them.

It is by sharing experiences like this that isolved expects to become invaluable for its customer community of People Heroes. This is particularly true with the amount of innovation that is set to happen within HR and their wider organizations as the future of work continues to evolve at pace. In the same survey of 500 HR leaders, 45% of respondents indicated their HR budget is increasing this year, which makes sense as 75% of respondents said employee experience has become a broader company initiative. isolved People Heroes now have a place to talk through those changes.

isolved direct customers can sign up for People Heroes here for access to the community.

About isolved

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR & payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

