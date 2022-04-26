Impiricus Raises $3 million Series Seed Financing to Scale Digital Health Innovation

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Impiricus announced the closing of its $3 million Series Seed financing round, led by FCA Venture Partners and participation from Surface Ventures.

Impiricus Raises Series Seed Financing led by FCA Venture Partners and Surface Venture to Scale Digital Health Innovation

Impiricus is focused on disrupting the $48B pharmaceutical industry and medical provider engagement model. Since its founding in early 2021, Impiricus has seen rapid traction in its tools which improve physician workflows with a focus on pharma services.

"FCA Venture Partners is committed to identifying and supporting healthcare technology companies that are poised to deliver significant value through a breakthrough solution, and to do so while building a sustainable business model," said Todd Johnson, Partner at FCA Venture Partners. "Impiricus clearly fits this category. Their outstanding leadership has developed novel tools for pharmaceutical companies and physicians to more effectively and efficiently connect in order to better serve their patients."

"Demand to participate in the round was exceptionally high with interest from various regional and national ventures firms," said Sandy Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Impiricus. "We are fortunate to have two partners who provide a wealth of experience in scaling digital health companies as well as alignment on our vision for Impiricus."

The seed raise allows the company to further strengthen its team and scale provider acquisition to meet pharma demand for new go to market solutions.

"We are focused on becoming the market leader in developing an ecosystem for supporting physicians and patients. FCA and Surface provide us with the support and resources to achieve this," highlighted Dr. Osama Hashmi, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Impiricus.

About FCA Venture Partners:

FCA Venture Partners is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare technology and technology-enabled healthcare services companies that improve patient care, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. FCA brings portfolio companies valuable healthcare insights, connections, and board-level experience to accelerate growth and build disruptive and sustainable businesses. Based in Nashville, the epicenter of healthcare innovation, our team has a decades-long track record including more than 60 investments in the rapidly changing healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://www.fcavp.com .

