GARDENS GROUP & LSI SERVICES NAME MARC ANGARANO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND GROWTH

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardens Group and LSI Services, LLC , a leader in commercial landscaping in New Jersey, today announced Marc Angarano as Senior Vice President of Sales and Growth, effective immediately.

Marc Angarano joins LSI Services, LLC, as Senior Vice President of Sales and Growth. (PRNewswire)

"Marc is a highly respected leader in commercial landscaping and we are pleased he has joined Gardens Group and LSI Services," said Rishi Gaind, managing partner of Gaind Capital Partners who previously acquired LSI Services. "His knowledge of the landscaping needs of a wide variety of commercial properties will help us thrill customers with creative and impactful solutions. We want our customers to rely on LSI Services for everything outside, and Marc brings the expertise to do just that."

Previously, Marc served as market sales leader for Eastern Land Management and a business development executive with BrightView. He also held several account and operations management positions with The Brickman Group.

Marc attended Eastern Connecticut State University, where he studied Communications and was a top performer on the university's baseball team. Outside of work, Marc enjoys spending time with his family and can usually be found coaching his girls soccer team with his wife or on the slopes skiing with his family during the winter. A football coach for more than 26 years at Brookfield High School in Connecticut, he now serves as president of Brookfield Football Circle of Excellence. Marc resides in Woodbury, CT, with his wife Becca, and 8-year old triplets, Riley, Brook and Gillian.

About LSI Services, LLC



LSI Services serves the landscaping and exterior services needs of commercial customers across New Jersey, New York, and the tri-state area. To learn more about LSI's budget-friendly and creative landscape solutions, visit http://lsiservicesllc.com/ .

Contact:

Robin Shallow

Robin Communications

212.653.8741

robin@robincomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gaind Capital