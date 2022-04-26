Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Announces 2022 Season

Opening Night on Saturday June 11 Featuring Herbie Hancock

2022 Season Highlights Include Caribou, Waxahatchee, MC Solaar, Carla Morrison, Ney Matogrosso, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Patrick Watson, Ana Tijoux, Tony Vega and More

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, City Parks Foundation is excited to announce the 2022 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City's beloved outdoor performing arts festival, bringing a full season of nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs. The season will once again showcase established and emerging artists, presenting distinctly New York genres including salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, pop, global, contemporary dance, and many more. View the official season announcement video here .

SummerStage prides itself on creating a season that brings together compelling artists, diverse music styles and cultural offerings to engage fans from all over the city - and the world - and the 2022 season will continue that legacy. Opening the season on Saturday, June 11 in Central Park will be a free performance from legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock with Keyon Harrold opening in association with the Blue Note Jazz Festival.

The season's free shows will take audiences on an artistic journey across the world via the five boroughs, from Aussie BBQ to Fête de la Musique with MC Solaar to Monobloco to Ney Matogrosso, Carla Morrison to Ana Tijoux to Tony Vega, Patrick Watson to Waxahatchee to Caribou, plus many other global music sensations taking the stages.

The 2022 SummerStage festival will also feature benefit shows in Central Park to help support City Parks Foundation's free performances. Confirmed shows include Modest Mouse, Belle & Sebastian, Fitz and The Tantrums, George Clinton, Trombone Shorty and more. SummerStage is also thrilled to return for a six-show series at The Coney Island Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn.

The art of dance will shine through this SummerStage season with a compelling program of women-led companies and BIPOC women leaders. Performances will include New York-based street and Club dance company helmed by Tatiana Desardouin, Passionfruit Dance Company, Art Move Concept from France making their festival debut; Nai Ni Chen Dance Company with Les Ballet Afrik and Ayodele Casel in a co-presentation with ALL ARTS; modern dance company Dallas Black Dance Theatre and more.

The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, New York City's annual salute to the eponymous late saxophonist, will return in its 30th year for a three-day celebration (August 26-28) of live jazz in the neighborhoods near where Parker worked and lived, including Harlem's historic Marcus Garvey Park and Tompkins Square Park in the East Village. Additional jazz events will also be held across the city to celebrate the festival, more details to be announced on www.SummerStage.org .

SummerStage will again offer a free outdoor screening of the Oscar and Grammy award-winning documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) for its second year on June 17, commemorating Juneteenth. The film, which also opens the season of shows in neighborhood parks citywide, will be shown in Marcus Garvey Park, where The Harlem Cultural Festival was originally situated more than 50 years ago.

Capital One is the festival's multi-year title sponsor (Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage) and its official bank and credit card. A presenting sponsor since 2015, Capital One has helped SummerStage bring more than 500 artists to nearly a million audience members in parks all around New York City.

For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, follow SummerStage via the social media handles below and visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

Capital One is the title sponsor of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage. Supporting sponsors include iStar, Subaru, Bloomberg Philanthropies, BABE, National Grid, Lewis Brisbois, and United Airlines. Generous private support is provided by The Thompson Family Foundation, The Jaharis Family Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Con Edison's Arts Al Fresco Series, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, FACE Foundation, The Shubert Organization, J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation, Garcia Family Foundation, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, and the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. This program is also supported by public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the NYC Council, including Council Members Keith Powers and Carlina Rivera; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the Consulate General of Brazil. In partnership with the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation.

About City Parks Foundation

At City Parks Foundation, we are dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community building and education programs for all New Yorkers. Our programs -- located in hundreds of parks, recreation centers and public schools across New York City -- reach thousands of people each year. Our ethos is simple: thriving parks mean thriving communities.

About SummerStage

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is one of New York's most beloved, broadly accessible, free outdoor performing arts festivals. SummerStage presents free concerts in parks throughout the five boroughs. With performances in genres that represent the cultural fabric of New York City ranging from jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie and contemporary dance, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City's summer arts festival landscape. Since its inception nearly 40 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage. In 2020, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere was launched in response to the global pandemic, presenting free digital performances, spanning all genres, available to viewers around the world.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $311.0 billion in deposits and $432.4 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

View original content:

SOURCE City Parks Foundation