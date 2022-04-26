Amicrobe, Inc., Developer of Novel Synthetic Biologics, Adds Fifth U.S. Patent to Intellectual Property Portfolio

U.S. Patent No. 11,285,189 is focused on safety in the prevention and treatment of infections with Amicidin technology.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amicrobe, Inc. announced the issue of U.S. Patent No. 11,285,189, entitled "Compositions and uses of locally applied antimicrobials with enhanced performance and safety." Amicidins are synthetic biologics designed to be safe for individuals and the environment – this new patent acknowledges the Company's inventive approach in achieving this important goal. Amicrobe's fifth U.S. patent brings its intellectual property portfolio to 26 issued / allowed patents worldwide, further protecting its Amicidin technology platform and innovative product candidates.

From the relentless rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria to the rapid devastation caused by COVID-19, microbes continue to demonstrate their ability to wreak havoc on our lives and livelihoods. Amicrobe develops novel synthetic biologics, called Amicidins, designed to make the world safer from harmful microbes. Amicidins combine physical (materials) properties and microbicidal activity to combat pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and viruses. It is expected that Amicidins will create new products and improve old ones across multiple industries from breakthrough therapeutics to enhanced consumer health to safer food and water.

Amicrobe's two lead investigational products, Amicidin-α Surgical Gel and Amicidin-β Solution, are engineered for local application to exposed tissues in order to prevent and treat life-threatening infections associated with surgery and trauma. Amicidin-α Surgical Gel is targeting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in mastectomy. Amicidin-β Solution is targeting a Phase 1/2a trial in orthopedic hardware-related infections. The safety of Amicidins should allow application in abundance.

Dr. Michael Bevilacqua, CEO & CSO of Amicrobe stated, "Our intellectual property, technology platform, and nonclinical product development efforts continue to grow stronger by the day. With these achievements now in place, we anticipate that Amicrobe's next phase will include clinical trials, corporate partners, and many new product opportunities."

Amicrobe engineers synthetic biologics called Amicidins. Drawing inspiration from nature, they possess desirable physical properties and potent antimicrobial activity. Physical properties make them versatile; microbicidal activity brings protection against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Like nature's antimicrobials, Amicidins are designed to be fully biodegradable and safe for the environment. Amicrobe is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.amicrobe.com/.

