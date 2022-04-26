Advanced Cloud Services from Aviatrix Fill the Skills Gap and Skills Shortage, Accelerating and Future-Proofing Enterprise Cloud Deployments

Professional Services, Embedded Engineering, and New Managed Services Offering Ensure Success from Day Zero to Day Two

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, today announced the availability of Advanced Cloud Services™, a customizable portfolio of service offerings to help enterprises accelerate their cloud deployments and develop the cloud maturity required to drive business transformation.

Facing vast differences in skills required to manage different public cloud deployments, enterprises are challenged by limited internal resources – and a resulting 'skills gap' – when it comes to architecting and operating public cloud networks and network security.

Whether you are just beginning your cloud migration, expanding to multi-cloud, building automation pipelines, or integrating assets and resources from mergers or acquisitions, Aviatrix Advanced Cloud Services provides the expertise and support to quickly design, implement, and manage the cloud infrastructure you need.

Drawing from the experience of successful engagements with more than 600 enterprise customers, Aviatrix Advanced Cloud Services provide customized design and operational assistance for enterprise cloud deployments. Service offerings include Professional Services, Embedded Engineering staff augmentation, and Managed Services across public clouds including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Alibaba Cloud. With tiered service offerings, customers can select and customize the services that best suit their business needs.

By removing the burden and cost of finding and retaining supplemental resources, Aviatrix Advanced Cloud Services help customers accelerate their cloud deployments with dedicated architecture and services.

"Enterprises migrate to the cloud for the promise of improved agility and accelerated innovation. But they quickly realize that this transition is a multi-dimensional challenge and, to achieve cloud maturity that can truly transform a business, requires a wide variety of skills. They find increased complexity resulting in a skills gap, poorly constructed network architecture, and inefficient Day Two operations" said Abhishek Bhat, Aviatrix Vice President of Advanced Services. "By helping customers design, implement, and manage the right cloud network architecture from Day One, our Advanced Cloud Services deliver the promise of agility in the cloud. Our customers benefit from accelerated innovation and business transformation, rather than expending excessive resources trying to manage the complexity of their cloud deployments."

"With Advanced Cloud Services, we operate your environment for the duration that you need us to, leveraging our expertise from over six hundred customer deployments across all major CSPs to ensure that your cloud journey is a success," Bhat said.

Customizable Offerings Tailored to Your Enterprise Needs

Professional Services : Scoped cloud projects with mutually defined deliverables and timelines are all project-managed by Aviatrix

Embedded Engineering : Addressing your skills gaps and resource shortages by augmenting your cloud networking, operations, and security staff with Aviatrix technical experts

Managed Services: Leveraging Aviatrix operational resources for ongoing management, updates, and monitoring of your cloud network, allowing you to focus on your business

Most enterprises are struggling to hire or train staff with the necessary skills to properly design and implement an effective and future-proof public cloud network architecture. This is a challenge for single cloud deployments – and is amplified in multi-cloud.

From assessment and design to implementation and managed services, Aviatrix Advanced Cloud Services help customers accelerate cloud infrastructure readiness while providing:

Single Cloud and Multi-Cloud expertise and scope

Immediate Resolution of Skills Gaps and Resource Shortages – with our embedded experts

Architecture and Design Services – including integration of assets and resources resulting from mergers and acquisitions

Single Pane of Glass – one centralized console for all NetSecOps operations with full or privileged access available to client staff

Rapid Incident Response and Resolution – revealing service-provider 'blind spots' that can delay troubleshooting and service restoration

Custom Integrations – with firewalls, native services, and other infrastructure

Modern Best Practices – with network automation and Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Register here for an upcoming webinar to hear how customers leverage Advanced Cloud Services to close their skills gap and improve their cloud deployments.

Visit the blog here.

Pricing and Availability

Aviatrix Advanced Cloud Services is available immediately from Aviatrix, authorized partners, and public cloud marketplaces. More information on Advanced Cloud Services is available here .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, delivers advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility required by enterprises with cloud-native simplicity and automation. More than 600 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy, and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.

