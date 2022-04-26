Academy-Award Winner Marlee Matlin to Keynote Anthology Together 2022

Accessibility Advocate will Share Inspirational Journey During Premier EdTech Event

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced Academy Award-winning actress and activist Marlee Matlin as its keynote speaker for Anthology Together 2022. A renowned advocate for accessibility and inclusion, Matlin's journey of overcoming obstacles aligns with Anthology's vision to create an inspiring and infinite world of learning without boundaries. Her keynote will serve as a motivational narrative for academic leaders, educators and innovators from around the world as she joins attendees at the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando this July.

Matlin never let her circumstances dictate her future, having lost her hearing when she was only 18 months old. She went on to become the youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar and recently broke another barrier when she and the cast from her Apple TV+ film, CODA, became the first deaf actors recognized as Best Ensemble in a feature film at the SAG Awards. CODA also won the prestigious Best Picture recognition at the 2022 Oscars. Matlin was appointed by President Clinton to the Corporation for National Service and joined President Obama at the White House in ceremonies celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In 2012, she released her first app, appropriately titled Marlee Signs, to help millions of smartphone users learn American Sign Language.

"We are honored to welcome Marlee Matlin as this year's keynote speaker as the global education community joins us for Anthology Together," said Anthology Chairman and CEO, Jim Milton. "As the education community continues down the path of unprecedented change and evolution, we look to advocates like Marlee to help inspire a new perspective on inclusive and accessible learning, uniting us as we shape a future of success for all students."

Anthology Together will feature the best of both Anthology and Blackboard's annual conferences in one of the world's largest EdTech events for clients across its full portfolio of solutions. Sessions led by industry thought leaders and peer-driven discussions about best practices will focus on topics including Accessibility & Inclusive Access; Alumni & Advancement; Digital Teaching & Learning; Institutional Effectiveness; Recruitment, Enrollment & Student Success; Enterprise Solutions; and Student Engagement & Skill Development. In addition, DevCon will also return this year to provide developers with access to skill labs, innovation showcases and code swaps.

Visit www.anthology.com/together to learn more and register.

