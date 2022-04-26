7-Eleven Launches Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo

For a limited time, 7Rewards members can enjoy three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4

IRVING, Texas , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. customers can spice up their Cinco de Mayo festivities this year with the retailer's new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas! This mouthwatering, all-day breakfast item features sausage, egg, cheese, peppers, and spices wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust and is now available at participating 7-Eleven® and Stripes® stores.

7-Eleven, Inc. customers can spice up their Cinco de Mayo festivities this year with the retailer’s new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas! Grab three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for just $4 for a limited-time-only. (PRNewswire)

It wouldn't be a 7-Eleven celebration without a deal! Members of the award-winning 7Rewards® loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can pick up three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for just $4 for a limited-time-only*. The world's leading convenience retailer is starting the party early and customers can stay in the Cinco de Mayo spirit through 5/24.

"At 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to meet customer needs. Cinco de Mayo is the perfect opportunity for us to not only introduce new items which meet the demand for spicy food options, but exceed expectations with an exclusive deal of three Mini Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 for 7Rewards members," said Robin Murphy, Senior Director of Fresh Food at 7-Eleven. "If customers are looking for inspiration, this savory menu item pairs perfectly with the sweet flavors of our limited-time-only Churroccino hot beverage."

As the OG To-Go since 1964™ coffee destination, 7-Eleven gives customers the opportunity to be their own barista. With more than 3,000 different ways to customize coffee, 7-Eleven offers customers their choice of a variety of syrups, toppings, and creamers. And customizing is free at the hot beverage bar! What's more, iced coffee lovers can stop by participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway® stores to pick up any size iced coffee for $1.

Bring the fiesta to you and order Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and other party must-haves via the 7NOW® delivery app. 7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. Even better, with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month**.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

*Valid thru 05/24/22. Excludes iced coffee. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes.

**By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.