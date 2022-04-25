Ask the Expert
Trecora Resources to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 5th

Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time/11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information, please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

Date:

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

+1-866-417-5724

International dial-in number:

+1-409-217-8234

Conference ID:

2060048

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vi42iivi

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through May 7, 2022.

Toll-free replay number:

+1 855-859-2056

International replay number:

+1 404-537-3406

Replay PIN number:

2060048

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:  The Equity Group Inc.

Jeremy Hellman, CFA     (212) 836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-host-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-may-5th-301532318.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources

