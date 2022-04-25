ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF TONY PALMER

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Tony Palmer to its team of Operating Partners. Mr. Palmer will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies through strategic growth initiatives focused on manufacturing and distribution in the food and beverage industry. He joins One Rock Operating Partners Frank Orfanello and Dr. Kevin Lang who are also focused on leading operational and strategic improvements in One Rock's investments in the food and beverage industry.

Prior to joining One Rock, Mr. Palmer served as President of Global Brands and Innovation, as well as Chief Marketing Officer for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Palmer held domestic and international roles at Kellogg Company, Fisher Scientific International, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, CSR Refined Sugars and Mars, Inc. Mr. Palmer began his career at LEK Consulting.

"When One Rock partners with portfolio companies, our goal is to provide best-in-class resources in an effort to position the companies for ongoing growth and success," said One Rock Managing Partner Tony W. Lee. "Our Operating Partners play an integral role in executing this strategy, and Tony Palmer is an excellent addition to our growing Operating Partner team. We look forward to leveraging his valuable insight in the food and beverage industry for the benefit of our portfolio companies."

"The food and beverage industry is notoriously complex and requires a deep understanding of the growth and life cycle of brands," said Mr. Palmer. "One Rock has significant experience effectively investing in complicated situations in this sector, and I look forward to applying my insight and experience to drive results for One Rock's current and future companies in the food and beverage space."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Mr. Palmer joins a growing team, which now includes 22 Operating Partners at One Rock.

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

