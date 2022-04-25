New Board Chair Announced by Immune Deficiency Foundation

Tracy Shaw took the lead of the Board of Trustees after a decade of volunteering at the organization

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy Shaw began her term as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) earlier this year, after serving on the IDF Board of Trustees since 2018. An active advocacy and fundraising volunteer for the organization since 2012, she has also worked closely with MadeVisible and the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD).

Shaw is the solo mom to her daughter, a recent college graduate who lives with a primary immunodeficiency (PI). Maddie's Herd, a grassroots youth advocacy group, founded by her daughter during eighth grade, is dedicated to amplifying the voice of the rare disease community. Additionally, Shaw has spent time as a youth soccer coach and Girl Scout cookie mom while holding a patent for 401kSecure, and (very) briefly, a world record.

Shaw is a business growth strategist for industries spanning financial services to healthcare and is dedicated to enriching the customer experience, streamlining process improvements, and developing innovations that enhance ROI. Currently, she leads the client engagement strategy for Equitable. Shaw also serves as a Director on the Board of SCORE and is a member of CHIEF. She earned an MBA from Western Connecticut State University and is currently a Doctoral candidate at Adler University.

ABOUT THE IMMUNE DEFICIENCY FOUNDATION:

Founded in 1980, the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) improves the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency through fostering a community empowered by advocacy, education, and research.

There are approximately 500,000 people who are diagnosed with a primary immunodeficiency (PI) in the U.S. These individuals often find it difficult to receive specialized healthcare, proper diagnosis, and treatment. Individuals affected by PI also experience difficulties financing their healthcare, finding educational materials on the disease, and locating others to share their experiences. IDF helps individuals overcome these difficulties to live healthy and productive lives. The constant presence of IDF assures patients, their families, and their medical caretakers that there is a place to turn for help.

