Intermap Presents Military Intelligence at Scale at GEOINT

Discussing INDOPACOM warfighting foundational intelligence at the 2022 USGIF GEOINT Symposium in Denver, CO

DENVER, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, is presenting today at the 2022 USGIF GEOINT Symposium to discuss solutions for foundational military intelligence at scale.

Intermap's commercial and government solutions leverage one of the most extensive commercial archives of geospatial data to provide answers directly into workflows. It is changing the way geospatial intelligence is created and delivered, ensuring the right information is in the hands of warfighters worldwide, specifically INDOPACOM. The Intermap team aims to help operationalize the USAF Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, the US Marine Corp Force 2030 restructuring and support the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control vision for US DOD. Intermap is presenting jointly alongside its leading industry partners from Oracle and FGS to deliver operationally relevant, easy to assimilate and 3D precision accurate military intelligence at scale. As most recently demonstrated in Ukraine, the power of utilizing commercial partnerships is to dominate the cognitive domain in a crisis. OSINT has become a critical component of GEOINT at the tactical edge.

Attendees of the 2022 USGIF GEOINT Symposium can attend the presentation session on April 25 at 2:30 pm MT at the Aurora Exhibit Hall, Booth 2215.

Military services are fielding smaller, more agile, incremental improvements across warfighting domains to accelerate change in the DOD's new integrated deterrence strategy. The USAF is reorganizing to employ expeditionary forces faster and more lethal under the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept and the USMC Force 2030 is restructuring from a counterterrorism role to peer/near-peer adversaries focusing on INDOPACOM. The Intermap team concept is to support these initiatives by enhancing traditional models of force projection and employment that historically have been underwritten by legacy foundational military intelligence (FMI), causing sub-optimization of warfighting lethality in an era of shrinking and delayed budgets.

Building on lessons from its prime contract with USAF, the Intermap team approach leverages government, industry and academia to yield higher 3D FMI at scale for force projection/protection, course of action development, countering asymmetrical attacks (e.g., small drones) and employing lethal weapons in contested, degraded and operational limited (CDO) environments. By harnessing airborne, cloud and edge technologies while introducing low latency collection to orthorectify foundational intelligence (e.g., ability to depict horizontal offsets and Digital Terrain Modeling to achieve 3D precision accuracy), leveraging unmatched expertise and edge technologies can enhance FMI for planners and warfighters thus holding adversary weapon systems at risk in CDO settings.

Essential to executing this concept are high-performance analytics enabling on-the-fly 3D production and precision targeting coordinates surpassing legacy digital point position database production. Analysis, integration and production of this data are critical.

Learn more about Intermap's government solutions visit https://www.intermap.com/government-regulated-industries.

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation