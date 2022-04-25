Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Opens Major Expansion on Long Island

Uniondale location expands to 37,000 square feet with new physical therapy center, additional MRI suite and new doctor offices



UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's top-ranked health system specialized in orthopedic care, marked a major expansion and renovation of its Uniondale location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. In response to high demand from patients on Long Island, close to 18,000 square feet were added, nearly doubling the facility size to 37,000 square feet. In addition to new physician suites and exam rooms, the location now has a second MRI and a new state-of-the-art physical therapy center.

"At HSS we recognize our responsibility to not only provide the highest quality, most reliable musculoskeletal care, but also to make that care more accessible to more people and this expansion is a demonstration of both," said Bryan Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director. "HSS came to Uniondale more than two decades ago, and since then the response has grown steadily as the community has come to appreciate that quality varies a lot from one provider to another, and that difference matters in helping get people back to what they need and love to do."

Specialized since its founding in 1863, HSS is ranked #1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek and nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. It maintains the lowest rates in the nation for complications and readmissions related to orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS is also ranked the top hospital in the northeast U.S. for Rheumatology and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT, according to U.S. News. HSS is the first hospital in New York State and among less than one half of one percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the profession's highest honor, five consecutive times.

HSS opened its Long Island location in the upscale Omni Building on Earle Ovington Boulevard off Hempstead Turnpike back in 2000. At that time, there were six physicians. Over the years, HSS has steadily added to its space and expanded services to meet patient demand.

Currently, 32 highly specialized physicians offer care in sports medicine (surgical and nonsurgical), arthritis and joint replacement surgery, foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, pain management, pediatric orthopedics, physiatry and spinal care. They are the same physicians who see patients at the main campus in Manhattan.

"The reputation of Hospital for Special Surgery, combined with the convenience of a central Nassau County location, have made the Uniondale office a highly attractive venue for Long Island residents from as far away as the Hamptons seeking high-quality orthopedic care," said Mark Drakos, MD, medical director of HSS Long Island. "Patients scheduled for orthopedic surgery have the convenience of pre-operative visits and post-operative care on Long Island. Our new rehab facility staffed by HSS physical therapists will further enhance patient care."

The latest Long Island expansion is the largest to date and includes a new, state-of-the-art physical therapy center staffed by HSS physical therapists, who are required to meet specific standards set only by HSS. A second MRI suite will provide added convenience for Long Island patients who require advanced diagnostic imaging designed only for musculoskeletal patients, with results interpreted by Board certified specialist radiologists.

The location has three x-ray suites and a special procedures unit for pain management treatments. The specially equipped, sterile facility enables doctors to use advanced techniques to manage back and joint pain.

"HSS has a long-standing commitment to serving the Long Island community. This newly renovated space allows HSS clinicians to provide more patients with excellent, comprehensive musculoskeletal care," said Justin Oppenheimer, chief operating officer and chief strategy officer at HSS. "The care you will receive at HSS Long Island will be synonymous with the highest caliber of care HSS is known for in New York City and across all of our locations."

HSS orthopedic specialists serve as team doctors for the Long Island Nets, New York Mets, Long Island Ducks, New York Giants, New York Liberty, New York Knicks and other professional sports teams.

The central Nassau County location is easily accessible from major parkways. Popular venues in the vicinity include the Nassau Coliseum, Roosevelt Field Mall and Eisenhower Park.

To learn more about HSS and HSS Long Island: www.hss.edu or www.hss.edu/longisland.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

