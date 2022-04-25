Free Oro, Inc. Webinar Aims to Demystify Headless eCommerce

Oro Tech Talks episode offers actionable insights for both new and veteran headless developers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the open-source ecommerce software pioneer, today announced the release of the second installment of Oro Tech Talks , the company's flagship webinar series. Focusing on the challenges and opportunities associated with headless ecommerce technologies, the new episode will air on Thursday, April 28th, 2022.

Headless is a hot topic in the world of B2B ecommerce, but many business leaders, developers, and even tech specialists struggle to understand or explain how headless technologies are transforming their industry and elevating their ecommerce offerings. To demystify the world of headless ecommerce, Oro is bringing together some of the industry's top experts to offer clear explanations and actionable insights for today's top ecommerce developers and tech specialists.

OroCommerce, Oro's flagship open-source B2B ecommerce platform, offers strong support for headless deployments, and during the webinar Oro's senior leadership will be on hand to answer questions and offer guidance for teams seeking to bring headless methodologies into their online sales strategies. Both new and experienced developers will gain a deeper theoretical understanding of the benefits of using headless architecture to drive success in their business:

The webinar will also include a hands-on headless ecommerce coding session and examples of advanced real-world headless use cases such as locating products by barcode in a barcode-scanning application. The application will connect to OroCommerce via API and will be made available for download by webinar attendees.

"Anyone who's active in the digital commerce space knows that headless is a big deal, and that using APIs to separate front-end presentation from back-end execution can be a powerful approach," said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro, Inc. "In our new Oro Tech Talks episode, we'll go further and explain what headless really means for ecommerce developers, and offer practical tips on how to leverage headless solutions to unlock incredible new opportunities for digital commerce businesses."

Oro Tech Talk Episode 2: "Headless eCommerce and OroCommerce" will air on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at 9am EST / 3pm CET. Register here to reserve your seat now.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications.

