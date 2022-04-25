CollPlant CEO Yehiel Tal to Moderate ISBF's virtual event on Biofabrication of Microphysiological Systems for Drug Discovery and Screening

REHOVOT, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced that CEO Yehiel Tal will moderate the International Society for Biofabrication's (ISBF) virtual event on May 2nd. Mr. Tal also serves as a board member of ISBF.

ISBF’s virtual event on Biofabrication of Microphysiological Systems for Drug Discovery and Screening (PRNewswire)

The event will be hosted by the ISBF's Industry Relations Committee and feature experts in the field from academia and industry: Dr. Daniel Levner, co-founder and CTO of Emulate, Dr. Ben Maoz from Tel Aviv University, Dr. Lutz Kloke, founder and CSO of Cellbricks and Dr. Jeroen Eyckmans from Boston University. The Q&A session will be moderated by Ms. Katie Weimer, VP Regenerative Medicine at 3D systems and a member of the ISBF's Industry Relations Committee.

Event title: Biofabrication of Microphysiological Systems for Drug Discovery and Screening - Future Outlook

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM CET / 11:00 PM JST

Location: Virtual event

Registration link

The Industry Relations Committee of ISBF is serving as a mediator of academia-industry and industry-industry to promote and stimulate collaboration; developing mechanisms to facilitate translation of laboratory discoveries into manufactured products; and representing the industry in all Biofabrication aspects including roadmap, technologies, cell biology, large scale manufacturing, regulation, and commercialization.

For more details and to register, please visit https://biofabricationsociety.org/

About the International Society for Biofabrication

From basic science to medical applications, the biofabrication community convened at the International Conference on Biofabrication (Biofabrication 2019). The field of biofabrication is dedicated to researching and integrating technologies such as bio-printing, bio-plotting, and bio-assembly into applications such as engineered tissue systems and regenerative medicine. The International Society for Biofabrication's (ISBF) core purpose is to foster scientific and technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity. ISBF promotes the interaction between and convergence in the different disciplines of the field of Biofabrication, as well as between basic research and applied practice. Further, the Society aims to promote the cooperation with other scientific organizations and communities.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

At the beginning of 2021, CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market. Later in 2021, CollPlant entered a strategic co-development agreement with 3D Systems for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

Safe Harbor Statements

