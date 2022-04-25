Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Given the legacy Cadence merger closed on October 29, 2021, the first quarter of 2022 represents the first full quarter of combined earnings.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2022 included:
- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share.
- Reported $160.4 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.36 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.
- Generated net organic loan growth of approximately $307 million for the quarter, or 4.6 percent on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter and total deposit and customer repo growth of approximately $767 million, or 7.7 percent on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter.
- Continued stability in credit quality metrics including net recoveries of $0.4 million and a 22.4 percent decline in total non-performing loans and leases; no provision for credit losses for the quarter.
- Repurchased 5.1 million shares of outstanding Company common stock resulting in 183.5 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022.
- Increased the Company's quarterly common share dividend to $0.22 per common share, representing the 10th continuous year of increased dividends.
"Our first quarter results reflect another highly successful quarter for core operating performance with an adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 per diluted common share," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to be pleased with our business development efforts, especially so soon after legal merger last fall. Our results for the quarter reflect successes on both sides of the balance sheet within our community and commercial banks as well as many of our other lines of business, including mortgage, insurance and wealth management. Our results also reflect a stable net interest margin positioned for improvement, and continued strong credit quality."
Rollins continued, "Additional first quarter highlights include the repurchase of 5.1 million shares of Company common stock under our share repurchase program. Our board also increased the Company common stock dividend during the first quarter to $0.22 per share. While taking these capital actions, we maintained strong capital metrics relative to both regulatory and internal capital targets."
Paul Murphy, Executive Vice Chairman, added "As we look more closely at our front-line successes, we reported organic loan growth for the quarter of more than $300 million while organic deposit growth totaled over $750 million. We feel positive about our growth trajectory. Our loan growth for the quarter was primarily in our commercial and industrial portfolio. From a deposit growth standpoint, first quarter is historically a seasonally high quarter."
Earnings Summary
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $79.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $80.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $104.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $160.4 million, or 1.36 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $106.5 million, or 1.76 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021 and $136.4 million, or 1.32 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Revenue
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, continued to reflect solid growth, increasing $306.7 million, or 4.6 percent annualized, to $27.2 billion during the first quarter of 2022 while deposits and customer repos increased $766.8 million, or 7.7 percent annualized, to $41.3 billion. Loan growth for the quarter was primarily within the commercial and industrial portfolio while deposit growth was largely attributable to increases in noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts. The first quarter has been a strong deposit growth quarter historically as a result of seasonality in municipal deposit account balances. The first quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 67.0 percent and securities to total assets of 30.4 percent, reflecting continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 35.6 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase from 34.2 percent at December 31, 2021.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $291.7 million, compared with $155.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $289.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $281.0 million, compared with $154.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $239.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.5 percent for the first quarter of 2022, stable as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was due to a full quarter of the legacy Cadence merger as well as seasonally higher compensation costs including payroll taxes and 401k match, partially offset by initial efficiencies associated with the legacy Cadence merger.
Adjusted noninterest expense excludes merger expense included as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit. Merger expense was $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Merger expense for the first quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of contract and conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $6.6 million that included primarily employee retention and marketing related expenses.
Capital Management
The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 9.84 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 10.95 percent at March 31, 2021 and 11.01 percent at December 31, 2021. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 6.31 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.04 percent at March 31, 2021 and 7.54 percent at December 31, 2021.
During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 5.1 million shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. The company has 4.9 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization which will expire December 30, 2022.
Additionally during the first quarter of 2022, the Company increased its quarterly common share dividend to $0.22 per common share, representing the 10th continuous year of increased dividends.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2022 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.57 percent, Tier 1 capital of 11.05 percent, Total risk-based capital of 13.27 percent, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.24 percent.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "Our first quarter results, which mark the first full quarter of combined financial results for the new Cadence Bank, highlight the strengths and the value that each respective board and management team saw in this transaction. We are pleased with our performance thus far and look forward to continued success together as we complete our integration efforts."
RECENT MERGER TRANSACTIONS
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE". For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.
FNS Bancshares, Inc.
On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, (collectively referred to as FNS), pursuant to which FNS was merged with and into the Company. FNS operated 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The merger expanded the Company's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, FNS reported total assets of $826.6 million, total loans of $464.7 million and total deposits of $720.7 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2,975,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $18.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of FNS. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021.
National United Bancshares, Inc.
On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, (collectively referred to as National United), pursuant to which National United was merged with and into the Company. National United operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, National United reported total assets of $817.3 million, total loans of $434.6 million and total deposits of $742.9 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,110,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $33.25 million in cash for all outstanding shares of National United. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Forward-Looking Statements
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 331,930
$ 290,626
$ 199,511
$ 199,129
$ 192,783
Interest expense
20,108
19,414
17,967
18,947
19,994
Net interest revenue
311,822
271,212
181,544
180,182
172,789
Provision (release) for credit losses
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
-
Net interest revenue, after provision
for credit losses
311,822
137,650
188,544
168,682
172,789
Noninterest revenue
128,435
103,854
84,420
101,943
87,936
Noninterest expense
291,667
289,194
179,889
173,984
155,823
Income (loss) before income taxes
148,590
(47,690)
93,075
96,641
104,902
Income tax expense (benefit)
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
23,347
Net income (loss)
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 73,167
$ 79,183
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
Total earning assets
42,744,225
43,503,089
25,572,354
25,129,873
23,542,657
Total securities
14,371,606
15,606,470
10,053,372
9,084,111
7,640,268
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
27,189,666
26,882,988
14,991,245
15,004,039
15,038,808
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
438,738
446,415
260,276
265,720
241,117
Net book value of acquired loans (included in
loans and leases above)
11,020,251
11,968,278
1,426,266
1,646,031
1,023,252
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
(included in loans and leases above)
27,013
50,008
32,771
167,144
1,146,000
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
72,620
77,711
9,863
13,037
10,069
Total deposits
40,568,055
39,817,673
23,538,711
22,838,486
21,173,186
Total deposits and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
41,271,615
40,504,861
24,243,834
23,521,621
21,833,671
Long-term debt
2,514
3,742
4,082
4,189
4,295
Subordinated debt
463,181
478,669
307,776
307,601
297,425
Total shareholders' equity
4,643,757
5,247,987
3,023,257
3,069,574
2,825,198
Common shareholders' equity
4,476,764
5,080,994
2,856,264
2,902,581
2,658,205
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 24,545,560
Total earning assets
43,515,166
37,210,403
25,220,602
24,211,759
22,346,075
Total securities
15,070,524
12,954,547
9,539,814
8,067,109
6,606,027
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
27,106,733
22,745,093
14,915,728
15,470,539
15,029,076
PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)
36,621
48,206
73,783
973,036
1,062,423
Total deposits
40,565,103
34,759,687
23,162,450
22,385,883
20,472,080
Total deposits and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
41,259,136
35,479,807
23,914,986
23,092,969
21,123,774
Long-term debt
3,361
3,844
4,168
4,714
4,378
Subordinated debt
463,481
432,267
307,671
304,056
297,318
Total shareholders' equity
5,062,231
4,508,594
3,058,307
2,954,834
2,813,001
Common shareholders' equity
4,895,238
4,341,601
2,891,314
2,787,841
2,646,008
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 61,664
$ 73,142
Loans and leases 90+ days past due,
still accruing
20,957
24,784
17,012
15,386
21,208
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
7,292
6,903
7,165
7,368
6,971
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
119,280
153,791
83,799
84,418
101,321
Other real estate owned and other repossessed
assets
28,401
33,021
16,515
17,333
9,351
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 101,751
$ 110,672
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets
0.98%
(0.34%)
1.04%
1.14%
1.35%
Adjusted return on average assets*
1.05
1.03
1.11
1.38
1.37
Return on average common shareholders' equity
9.33
(3.38)
9.65
10.53
12.14
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity*
10.07
9.51
10.28
12.83
12.32
Return on average tangible common equity*
13.87
(4.71)
14.85
16.08
18.46
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity*
14.98
13.24
15.80
19.61
18.74
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*
1.26
0.83
1.24
1.63
1.73
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total
average assets*
1.36
1.32
1.32
1.77
1.76
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
2.92
2.90
2.86
2.99
3.15
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.81
2.78
2.72
2.83
2.97
Efficiency ratio*
66.10
76.94
67.52
61.55
59.64
Adjusted efficiency ratio*
63.52
63.54
65.28
58.04
59.02
Loan/deposit ratio
67.02%
67.52%
63.69%
65.70%
71.03%
Employee FTE
6,568
6,595
4,770
4,835
4,546
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1)
(0.01%)
(0.08%)
(0.05%)
(0.05%)
0.09%
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1)
0.00
2.33
(0.19)
0.30
0.00
ACL to net loans and leases
1.61
1.66
1.74
1.77
1.60
ACL to non-performing loans and leases
367.82
290.27
310.60
314.77
237.97
ACL to non-performing assets
297.08
238.96
259.46
261.15
217.87
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.44
0.57
0.56
0.56
0.67
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.31
0.39
0.36
0.37
0.43
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
9.84%
11.01%
10.77%
11.12%
10.95%
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
9.48
10.66
10.18
10.51
10.30
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
6.31
7.54
6.82
7.11
7.04
Capital Adequacy:
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (2)
10.57%
11.11%
10.73%
10.89%
10.97%
Tier 1 capital (2)
11.05
11.61
11.63
11.80
11.95
Total capital (2)
13.27
13.86
14.27
14.50
14.65
Tier 1 leverage capital (2)
8.24
9.90
8.13
8.25
8.59
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22, 23, and 24.
(1) Annualized
(2) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 0.77
Adjusted earnings per share*
0.65
0.63
0.69
0.84
0.78
Cash dividends per share
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.19
0.19
Book value per share
24.40
26.98
26.73
26.72
25.90
Tangible book value per share*
15.67
18.45
17.27
17.41
17.08
Market value per share (last)
29.26
29.79
29.78
28.33
32.48
Market value per share (high)
34.24
32.12
30.55
33.18
35.59
Market value per share (low)
27.95
27.25
24.87
27.59
26.95
Market value per share (avg)
31.20
30.20
27.89
30.33
30.85
Dividend payout ratio
36.60%
NM
30.71%
27.43%
24.62%
Adjusted dividend payout ratio*
33.85%
31.75%
28.99%
22.62%
24.36%
Total shares outstanding
183,488,844
188,337,658
106,853,316
108,614,595
102,624,818
Average shares outstanding - diluted
187,264,335
164,720,656
108,250,102
105,838,056
102,711,584
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
4.23%
4.34%
4.46%
4.43%
4.53%
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net
accretion on acquired loans and leases
3.96
4.06
4.38
4.35
4.43
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.26
1.17
1.20
1.21
1.32
Tax-exempt
2.57
2.54
2.88
2.77
3.52
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
0.24
0.25
0.20
0.16
0.11
Total interest earning assets and revenue
3.10
3.11
3.15
3.31
3.51
Deposits
0.15
0.17
0.24
0.27
0.33
Demand - interest bearing
0.20
0.21
0.31
0.34
0.40
Savings
0.06
0.14
0.09
0.09
0.11
Time
0.52
0.58
0.91
1.00
1.14
Total interest bearing deposits
0.23
0.26
0.36
0.41
0.48
Short-term borrowings
0.11
0.11
0.10
0.12
0.13
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term
borrowings
0.22
0.25
0.35
0.40
0.46
Subordinated debt
4.17
3.95
4.47
4.47
4.46
Long-term debt
5.76
3.79
4.81
4.46
4.88
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
0.29
0.32
0.43
0.47
0.54
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
64.46%
64.18%
66.04%
66.24%
66.87%
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 1,027
$ 824
$ 446
$ 550
$ 569
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22, 23, and 24.
NM = Not meaningful
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 781,310
$ 656,132
$ 301,246
$ 331,873
$ 263,289
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
880,742
638,547
150,778
629,390
336,253
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
14,371,606
15,606,470
10,053,372
9,084,111
7,640,268
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
27,189,666
26,882,988
14,991,245
15,004,039
15,038,808
Allowance for credit losses
438,738
446,415
260,276
265,720
241,117
Net loans and leases
26,750,928
26,436,573
14,730,969
14,738,319
14,797,691
Loans held for sale
302,211
340,175
342,871
403,046
518,352
Premises and equipment, net
781,209
786,426
533,999
533,276
508,508
Goodwill
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
851,612
Other identifiable intangibles
191,642
198,271
52,235
54,659
53,581
Bank owned life insurance
599,346
597,953
359,740
355,660
335,707
Other assets
1,136,029
1,001,256
576,982
524,557
497,236
Total Assets
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 14,458,563
$ 13,634,505
$ 7,700,216
$ 7,619,308
$ 6,990,880
Interest bearing
18,854,543
18,727,588
10,285,371
9,671,662
9,067,373
Savings
3,713,629
3,556,079
3,054,756
2,939,958
2,678,276
Time deposits
3,541,320
3,899,501
2,498,368
2,607,558
2,436,657
Total deposits
40,568,055
39,817,673
23,538,711
22,838,486
21,173,186
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
703,560
687,188
705,123
683,135
660,485
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowings
-
595,000
-
-
-
Subordinated debt
463,181
478,669
307,776
307,601
297,425
Long-term debt
2,514
3,742
4,082
4,189
4,295
Other liabilities
822,994
839,492
481,547
709,380
841,908
Total Liabilities
42,560,304
42,421,764
25,037,239
24,542,791
22,977,299
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
458,722
470,844
267,133
271,536
256,562
Capital surplus
2,701,371
2,841,998
688,637
730,294
563,481
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(34,575)
(43,459)
Retained earnings
1,980,671
1,907,521
1,983,121
1,935,326
1,881,621
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,643,757
5,247,987
3,023,257
3,069,574
2,825,198
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 656,630
$ 792,315
$ 288,199
$ 365,647
$ 261,519
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
1,161,262
1,253,722
495,982
302,845
412,313
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
15,070,524
12,954,547
9,539,814
8,067,109
6,606,027
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
27,106,733
22,745,093
14,915,728
15,470,539
15,029,076
Allowance for credit losses
444,294
404,578
264,067
245,095
242,935
Net loans and leases
26,662,439
22,340,515
14,651,661
15,225,444
14,786,141
Loans held for sale
176,647
220,766
242,422
361,999
289,755
Premises and equipment, net
785,005
690,031
534,071
526,960
508,551
Goodwill
1,407,973
1,115,502
957,899
910,448
851,612
Other identifiable intangibles
195,606
106,559
53,567
52,564
54,876
Bank owned life insurance
598,822
517,511
357,429
348,378
333,837
Other assets
964,942
998,991
495,541
504,902
440,929
Total Assets
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 24,545,560
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 13,806,591
$ 12,047,637
$ 7,579,513
$ 7,367,832
$ 6,484,703
Interest bearing
19,401,019
15,811,268
10,027,346
9,598,550
8,956,420
Savings
3,631,699
3,374,243
3,001,406
2,851,113
2,550,095
Time deposits
3,725,794
3,526,539
2,554,185
2,568,388
2,480,862
Total deposits
40,565,103
34,759,687
23,162,450
22,385,883
20,472,080
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
694,033
720,120
752,536
707,086
651,694
Federal funds purchased
and other short-term borrowings
131,556
7,554
8,706
3,901
1,500
Subordinated debt
463,481
432,267
307,671
304,056
297,318
Long-term debt
3,361
3,844
4,168
4,714
4,378
Other liabilities
760,085
558,393
322,747
305,822
305,589
Total Liabilities
42,617,619
36,481,865
24,558,278
23,711,462
21,732,559
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
465,458
404,522
270,098
266,676
256,536
Capital surplus
2,779,746
2,139,357
717,022
674,949
563,529
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(283,417)
(103,554)
(35,408)
(30,614)
(5,090)
Retained earnings
1,933,451
1,901,276
1,939,602
1,876,830
1,831,033
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,062,231
4,508,594
3,058,307
2,954,834
2,813,001
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 24,545,560
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 282,266
$ 249,614
$ 168,066
$ 171,305
$ 169,195
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
45,155
37,258
28,617
23,983
21,192
Tax-exempt
2,414
1,608
490
676
687
Loans held for sale
1,407
1,324
2,076
3,040
1,595
Other
688
822
262
125
114
Total interest revenue
331,930
290,626
199,511
199,129
192,783
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand and money
market accounts
9,742
8,485
7,723
8,247
8,796
Savings
568
1,203
672
626
700
Time
4,764
5,139
5,861
6,428
6,966
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreement to repurchase
216
200
204
206
203
Short-term and long-term debt
54
37
42
44
45
Subordinated debt
4,764
4,350
3,463
3,387
3,269
Other
-
-
2
9
15
Total interest expense
20,108
19,414
17,967
18,947
19,994
Net interest revenue
311,822
271,212
181,544
180,182
172,789
Provision (release) for credit losses
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
-
Net interest revenue, after provision for
credit losses
311,822
137,650
188,544
168,682
172,789
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
21,763
10,580
13,058
9,105
25,310
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
11,321
12,016
10,692
10,874
9,053
Deposit service charges
19,898
17,680
11,580
10,069
9,586
Security (losses) gains, net
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
82
Insurance commissions
35,727
32,637
35,773
36,106
30,667
Wealth management
21,737
16,352
7,147
7,543
8,465
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
-
21,572
-
Other
19,086
14,967
6,365
6,578
4,773
Total noninterest revenue
128,435
103,854
84,420
101,943
87,936
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
187,819
149,599
112,968
108,188
101,060
Occupancy and equipment
28,270
26,885
18,977
18,154
17,378
Data processing and software
27,483
24,838
16,799
15,911
15,537
Merger expense
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
Deposit insurance assessments
3,336
3,278
2,330
1,638
1,455
Pension settlement expense
-
651
2,400
-
-
Other
40,785
39,100
22,973
20,131
18,744
Total noninterest expense
291,667
289,194
179,889
173,984
155,823
Income (loss) before income taxes
148,590
(47,690)
93,075
96,641
104,902
Income tax expense (benefit)
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
23,347
Net income (loss)
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Net income (loss) available to common
shareholders
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 73,167
$ 79,183
Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 0.77
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,017,958
$ 7,847,473
$ 2,210,287
$ 2,271,370
$ 3,102,082
Owner occupied
3,703,914
3,567,746
2,611,777
2,623,500
2,598,166
Total commercial and industrial
11,721,872
11,415,219
4,822,064
4,894,870
5,700,248
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,028,514
2,924,343
1,797,559
1,926,421
1,707,800
Income producing
4,795,486
4,924,369
3,443,967
3,323,883
3,127,510
Total commercial real estate
7,824,000
7,848,712
5,241,526
5,250,304
4,835,310
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,355,995
7,311,306
4,698,328
4,617,155
4,309,000
Other consumer
287,799
307,751
229,327
241,710
194,250
Total consumer
7,643,794
7,619,057
4,927,655
4,858,865
4,503,250
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 27,189,666
$ 26,882,988
$ 14,991,245
$ 15,004,039
$ 15,038,808
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 33,086
$ 33,690
$ 13,170
$ 10,941
$ 9,724
Owner occupied
11,787
22,058
13,738
13,156
17,312
Total commercial and industrial
44,873
55,748
26,908
24,097
27,036
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
1,618
5,568
3,292
2,582
8,494
Income producing
9,688
16,086
8,403
13,483
12,838
Total commercial real estate
11,306
21,654
11,695
16,065
21,332
Consumer
Residential mortgages
34,278
44,180
20,821
21,218
24,382
Other consumer
574
522
198
284
392
Total consumer
34,852
44,702
21,019
21,502
24,774
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 61,664
$ 73,142
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still
Accruing:
20,957
24,784
17,012
15,386
21,208
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
7,292
6,903
7,165
7,368
6,971
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 119,280
$ 153,791
$ 83,799
$ 84,418
$ 101,321
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND
OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS
28,401
33,021
16,515
17,333
9,351
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 101,751
$ 110,672
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions)
$ 16,374
$ 22,158
$ 19,858
$ 16,005
$ 10,029
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
$ 241,117
$ 244,422
Loans and leases charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
(2,682)
(2,712)
(1,488)
(1,882)
(3,043)
Commercial real estate
(313)
(586)
(131)
(623)
(1,285)
Consumer
(1,792)
(2,342)
(1,694)
(1,357)
(1,578)
Total loans charged-off
(4,787)
(5,640)
(3,313)
(3,862)
(5,906)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
3,178
7,835
3,787
3,061
1,211
Commercial real estate
437
1,047
646
1,291
109
Consumer
1,612
1,521
936
1,310
1,281
Total recoveries
5,227
10,403
5,369
5,662
2,601
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
440
4,763
2,056
1,800
(3,305)
Initial allowance on loans purchased with
credit deterioration
(8,117)
62,321
-
12,803
-
Provision:
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
-
119,055
-
11,500
-
Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans
and leases
-
-
(7,500)
(1,500)
-
Total provision for loans and leases
-
119,055
(7,500)
10,000
-
Balance, end of period
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
$ 241,117
Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period
$ 27,106,733
$ 22,745,093
$ 14,915,728
$ 15,470,539
$ 15,029,076
Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
and leases (annualized)
(0.01%)
(0.08%)
(0.05%)
(0.05%)
0.09%
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**
Balance, beginning of period
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
$ 7,044
$ 7,044
Provision for unfunded commitments for loans
acquired during the quarter
-
13,007
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
-
1,500
500
1,500
-
Balance, end of period
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
$ 7,044
**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
Purchased
Credit
Special
Deteriorated
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
(Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 7,854,480
$ 39,116
$ 98,308
$ -
$ 4,771
$ 21,283
$ 8,017,958
Owner occupied
3,647,785
3,304
43,866
-
4,064
4,895
3,703,914
Total commercial and industrial
11,502,265
42,420
142,174
-
8,835
26,178
11,721,872
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
2,995,751
245
27,980
-
-
4,538
3,028,514
Income producing
4,642,592
11,416
114,805
-
703
25,970
4,795,486
Total commercial real estate
7,638,343
11,661
142,785
-
703
30,508
7,824,000
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,237,022
703
116,098
-
598
1,574
7,355,995
Other consumer
281,580
-
6,219
-
-
-
287,799
Total consumer
7,518,602
703
122,317
-
598
1,574
7,643,794
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 26,659,210
$ 54,784
$ 407,276
$ -
$ 10,136
$ 58,260
$ 27,189,666
December 31, 2021
Purchased
Credit
Special
Deteriorated
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
(Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 7,655,502
$ 43,009
$ 103,134
$ 153
$ 5,350
$ 40,325
$ 7,847,473
Owner occupied
3,484,116
3,440
55,247
-
11,229
13,714
3,567,746
Total commercial and industrial
11,139,618
46,449
158,381
153
16,579
54,039
11,415,219
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
2,884,673
441
31,263
-
3,765
4,201
2,924,343
Income producing
4,686,699
28,964
174,936
-
3,810
29,960
4,924,369
Total commercial real estate
7,571,372
29,405
206,199
-
7,575
34,161
7,848,712
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,196,106
990
110,429
2,560
1,047
174
7,311,306
Other consumer
300,175
-
7,381
137
-
58
307,751
Total consumer
7,496,281
990
117,810
2,697
1,047
232
7,619,057
Total loans
$ 26,207,271
$ 76,844
$ 482,390
$ 2,850
$ 25,201
$ 88,432
$ 26,882,988
Cadence Bank
Geographical Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
Alabama
Tennessee
and
and
Florida
Arkansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Georgia
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 784,707
$ 146,113
$ 306,171
$ 508,051
$ 83,869
$ 762,174
$ 3,612,010
$ 1,814,863
$ 8,017,958
Owner occupied
557,251
239,155
248,063
694,639
85,746
410,240
1,348,883
119,937
3,703,914
Total commercial and industrial
1,341,958
385,268
554,234
1,202,690
169,615
1,172,414
4,960,893
1,934,800
11,721,872
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
403,428
61,095
47,905
228,402
63,309
468,720
1,457,754
297,901
3,028,514
Income producing
655,970
287,787
211,561
654,923
197,854
829,164
1,685,775
272,452
4,795,486
Total commercial real estate
1,059,398
348,882
259,466
883,325
261,163
1,297,884
3,143,529
570,353
7,824,000
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,487,109
357,669
427,427
1,028,318
151,496
870,539
2,934,062
99,375
7,355,995
Other consumer
38,788
10,959
8,474
56,854
829
22,557
65,159
84,179
287,799
Total consumer
1,525,897
368,628
435,901
1,085,172
152,325
893,096
2,999,221
183,554
7,643,794
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 3,927,253
$ 1,102,778
$ 1,249,601
$ 3,171,187
$ 583,103
$ 3,363,394
$ 11,103,643
$ 2,688,707
$ 27,189,666
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
during the quarter (annualized)
9.09%
(1.85%)
7.82%
1.00%
33.89%
(13.71%)
(1.57%)
52.94%
4.63%
Cadence Bank
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge
market value adjustment
$ 7,733
$ 7,963
$ 11,009
$ 11,013
$ 17,929
MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment
14,030
2,617
2,049
(1,908)
7,381
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
11,321
12,016
10,692
10,874
9,053
Deposit service charges
19,898
17,680
11,580
10,069
9,586
Securities (losses) gains, net
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
82
Insurance commissions
35,727
32,637
35,773
36,106
30,667
Trust income
10,061
7,892
4,735
4,434
5,129
Annuity fees
604
435
50
50
51
Brokerage commissions and fees
11,072
8,025
2,362
3,059
3,285
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
-
21,572
-
Bank-owned life insurance
3,336
3,098
4,217
1,845
2,020
Other miscellaneous income
15,750
11,869
2,148
4,733
2,753
Total noninterest revenue
$ 128,435
$ 103,854
$ 84,420
$ 101,943
$ 87,936
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 187,819
$ 149,599
$ 112,968
$ 108,188
$ 101,060
Occupancy, net of rental income
20,346
19,477
13,443
13,187
12,814
Equipment
7,924
7,408
5,534
4,967
4,564
Deposit insurance assessments
3,336
3,278
2,330
1,638
1,455
Pension settlement expense
-
651
2,400
-
-
Advertising
2,716
2,721
988
783
1,004
Foreclosed property expense
440
689
2,189
649
1,021
Telecommunications
1,833
1,725
1,600
1,517
1,398
Public relations
1,877
2,365
1,166
1,012
741
Data processing
16,824
15,606
11,297
11,024
10,424
Computer software
10,659
9,232
5,502
4,887
5,113
Amortization of intangibles
6,780
5,473
2,424
2,401
2,318
Legal
1,793
1,282
814
774
1,166
Merger expense
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
Postage and shipping
2,034
1,772
1,414
1,317
1,547
Other miscellaneous expense
23,312
23,073
12,378
11,678
9,549
Total noninterest expense
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 179,889
$ 173,984
$ 155,823
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 25,852
$ 23,640
$ 26,413
$ 26,040
$ 21,949
Life and health commissions
7,143
6,459
6,543
7,130
6,494
Risk management income
757
699
676
611
613
Other
1,975
1,839
2,141
2,325
1,611
Total insurance commissions
$ 35,727
$ 32,637
$ 35,773
$ 36,106
$ 30,667
Cadence Bank
Average Balances and Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 27,106,733
$264,910
3.96%
$22,745,093
$233,585
4.07%
$15,029,076
$165,802
4.47%
Accretion income on acquired loans
17,741
0.27
16,426
0.29
3,779
0.10
Loans held for sale
176,647
1,407
3.23
220,766
1,324
2.38
289,755
1,595
2.23
Investment securities
Taxable
14,588,090
45,155
1.26
12,636,302
37,258
1.17
6,505,915
21,192
1.32
Tax-exempt
482,434
3,056
2.57
318,245
2,035
2.54
100,112
870
3.52
Total investment securities
15,070,524
48,211
1.30
12,954,547
39,293
1.20
6,606,027
22,062
1.35
Other investments
1,161,262
688
0.24
1,289,997
822
0.25
421,217
114
0.11
Total interest-earning assets
43,515,166
332,957
3.10
37,210,403
291,450
3.11
22,346,075
193,352
3.51
Other assets
4,608,978
4,189,688
2,442,420
Allowance for credit losses
(444,294)
(404,578)
(242,935)
Total assets
$ 47,679,850
$40,995,513
$24,545,560
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 19,401,019
$ 9,742
0.20%
$15,811,268
$ 8,485
0.21%
$ 8,956,420
$ 8,796
0.40%
Savings deposits
3,631,699
568
0.06
3,374,243
1,203
0.14
2,550,095
700
0.11
Time deposits
3,725,794
4,764
0.52
3,526,539
5,139
0.58
2,480,862
6,966
1.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,758,512
15,074
0.23
22,712,050
14,827
0.26
13,987,377
16,462
0.48
Short-term borrowings
825,589
216
0.11
727,674
200
0.11
653,194
203
0.13
Long-term borrowings
466,842
4,818
4.19
441,165
4,387
3.95
301,696
3,329
4.48
Total interest-bearing liabilities
28,050,943
20,108
0.29
23,880,889
19,414
0.32
14,942,267
19,994
0.54
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,806,591
12,047,637
6,484,703
Other liabilities
760,085
558,393
305,589
Total liabilities
42,617,619
36,486,919
21,732,559
Shareholders' equity
5,062,231
4,508,594
2,813,001
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,679,850
$40,995,513
$24,545,560
Net interest income/net interest spread
312,849
2.81%
272,036
2.78%
173,358
2.97%
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
2.92%
2.90%
3.15%
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,027)
(824)
(569)
Net interest revenue
$311,822
$271,212
$172,789
Cadence Bank
Selected Additional Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS (MSR):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
$ 60,615
$ 60,332
$ 47,571
Additions to mortgage servicing rights:
Originations of servicing assets
5,155
5,709
5,798
6,833
5,588
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(3,147)
(3,823)
(3,919)
(2,946)
(3,273)
Due to update in valuation assumptions
21,299
2,982
2,190
(3,604)
10,446
Fair value, end of period
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
$ 60,615
$ 60,332
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 5,118
$ 5,970
$ 9,284
$ 8,646
$ 15,955
Servicing
5,762
5,816
5,644
5,313
5,247
Payoffs/Paydowns
(3,147)
(3,823)
(3,919)
(2,946)
(3,273)
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
7,733
7,963
11,009
11,013
17,929
Market value adjustment on MSR
21,299
2,982
2,190
(3,604)
10,446
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
(7,269)
(365)
(141)
1,696
(3,065)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 21,763
$ 10,580
$ 13,058
$ 9,105
$ 25,310
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,629,119
$ 7,553,917
$ 7,455,113
$ 7,407,690
$ 7,259,808
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.22%
0.92%
0.87%
0.82%
0.83%
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ 1,459,845
$ 1,496,465
$ -
$ -
$ -
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
2,350,810
2,638,442
2,575,564
2,758,412
2,642,646
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by
U.S. agencies (MBS):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
105,900
113,427
52,625
56,009
56,778
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
7,604,829
8,129,191
5,773,462
4,653,531
3,381,468
Other residential mortgage-back securities
212,216
243,357
-
-
-
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,951,367
2,061,133
1,518,556
1,478,058
1,414,345
Total MBS
9,874,312
10,547,108
7,344,643
6,187,598
4,852,591
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
530,241
565,520
112,152
117,248
126,589
Other domestic debt securities
103,117
63,645
21,013
20,853
18,442
Foreign debt securities
53,281
295,290
-
-
-
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 14,371,606
$ 15,606,470
$ 10,053,372
$ 9,084,111
$ 7,640,268
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, average tangible book value per common share, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net income to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Net income (loss)
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
Plus:
Merger expense
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
Incremental merger related expense
6,571
4,633
-
-
-
Initial provision for acquired loans
-
132,062
-
11,500
-
Branch closing expense
128
-
-
-
-
Pension settlement expense
-
651
2,400
-
-
Less:
Security (losses) gains
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
82
Tax adjustment
2,786
41,453
1,506
5,331
391
Adjusted net income
$ 123,931
$ 106,457
$ 77,256
$ 91,574
$ 82,731
Less:
Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Adjusted net income available to
common shareholders
$ 121,559
$ 104,085
$ 74,884
$ 89,202
$ 80,359
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Net income (loss)
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
Plus:
Provision (release) for credit losses
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
-
Income tax expense (benefit)
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
23,347
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 148,590
$ 85,872
$ 86,075
$ 108,141
$ 104,902
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income (loss)
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 81,555
Plus:
Provision (release) for credit losses
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
-
Merger expense
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
Incremental merger related expense
6,571
4,633
-
-
-
Branch closing expense
128
-
-
-
-
Pension settlement expense
-
651
2,400
-
-
Income tax expense (benefit)
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
23,347
Less:
Security (losses) gains
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
82
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 160,360
$ 136,377
$ 92,112
$ 118,007
$ 106,469
Reconciliation of Total Noninterest Expense: to Adjusted Total Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 179,889
$ 173,984
$ 155,823
Less:
Merger expense
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
1,649
Incremental merger related expense
6,571
4,633
-
-
-
Branch closing expense
128
-
-
-
-
Pension settlement expense
-
651
2,400
-
-
Total adjusted expense
$ 280,994
$ 239,067
$ 174,047
$ 164,022
$ 154,174
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Tangible Assets and Tangible
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity:
Quarter Ended
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Mar-21
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 25,802,497
Less:
Goodwill
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
851,612
Other identifiable intangible assets
191,642
198,271
52,235
54,659
53,581
Total tangible assets
$ 45,603,381
$ 46,063,532
$ 27,049,957
$ 26,600,232
$ 24,897,304
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 3,023,257
$ 3,069,574
$ 2,825,198
Less:
Goodwill
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
851,612
Other identifiable intangible assets
191,642
198,271
52,235
54,659
53,581
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,876,084
$ 3,474,775
$ 1,845,725
$ 1,890,448
$ 1,753,012
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 5,062,231
$ 4,508,594
$ 3,058,307
$ 2,954,834
$ 2,813,001
Less:
Goodwill
1,407,973
1,115,502
957,899
910,448
851,612
Other identifiable intangible assets
195,606
106,559
53,567
52,564
54,876
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 3,291,659
$ 3,119,540
$ 1,879,848
$ 1,824,829
$ 1,739,520
Total average assets
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 24,545,560
Total shares of common stock outstanding
183,488,844
188,337,658
106,853,316
108,614,595
102,624,818
Average shares outstanding-diluted
187,264,335
164,720,656
108,250,102
105,838,056
102,711,584
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
6.31%
7.54%
6.82%
7.11%
7.04%
Return on average tangible common equity (2)
13.87
(4.71)
14.85
16.08
18.46
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (3)
14.98
13.24
15.80
19.61
18.74
Adjusted return on average assets (4)
1.05
1.03
1.11
1.38
1.37
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (5)
10.07
9.51
10.28
12.83
12.32
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (6)
1.26
0.83
1.24
1.63
1.73
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
1.36
1.32
1.32
1.77
1.76
Tangible book value per common share (8)
$ 15.67
$ 18.45
$ 17.27
$ 17.41
$ 17.08
Adjusted earnings per common share (9)
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.84
$ 0.78
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (10)
33.85%
31.75%
28.99%
22.62%
24.36%
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible
(2)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(3)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(5)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(6)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(7)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income.
(8)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(9)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(10)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense.
