BUSINESS EXECUTIVES LAUNCH "SELF SMARTER" PODCAST

A Conversation-Centric Podcast For Leaders Seeking To Be Better Every Day

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners and executives at DMA Solutions, a marketing agency serving the food and floral industries, officially announce the launch of the Self Smarter podcast. This conversation-centric podcast equips listeners with resources and tools to be more effective leaders inside or outside of the office.

Self Smarter Podcast (PRNewswire)

The podcast, which airs new episodes each Monday, is co-hosted by the company's Founder & CEO, Dan'l Mackey Almy, and President, Megan Zweig. While the two hosts are well-known in the food and floral industries for their marketing counsel over the past 18 years, this podcast focuses instead on their journey of personal and professional growth as leaders.

"We believe everyone has the opportunity to be a leader but that it's a choice to do so," said Mackey Almy. "Whether you choose to be a leader in the workplace, at home, or in your community, we know the most effective leaders are equipped to not only be self-starters but self smarter. Each week we'll be sharing what we've studied and applied throughout our leadership journey to help others navigate theirs."

With 12 episodes published, Almy and Zweig have covered topics from team culture and trust to resources like the Enneagram and The Ideal Team Player. Published episodes include:



#1: Why Self Smarter

#2: The Culture Conundrum

#3: Remodeling Our Culture

#4: Let's Talk About Trust

#5: Why You Need to Read Atlas of the Heart Now

In upcoming episodes, listeners will continue to hear leadership lessons and solutions as well as benefit from guest episodes featuring fellow leaders, speakers, and authors.

The Self Smarter podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher, and RSS. For more information and to stay up to date on current episodes, visit selfsmarterpodcast.com, or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About DMA Solutions

DMA Solutions is a marketing agency serving the fresh produce, better-for-you foods, restaurant, and floral industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DMA provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their client's individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, the company's work, and its team of marketers, visit dma-solutions.com and The Core Blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DMA SOLUTIONS