Aristocrat Gaming™ and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Open Mississippi Gulf Coast's First Gaming Floor 'Buffalo Zone™'

New casino space home to 50 Buffalo™-themed slot games

BILOXI, Miss., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, casino players across South Mississippi have a new reason to cheer "Buffalooooo!" as Aristocrat Gaming™ and MGM Resorts International's Beau Rivage Resort & Casino announce the opening of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's first 'Buffalo Zone™.'

Casino players across South Mississippi have a new reason to cheer “Buffalooooo!” as Aristocrat Gaming™ and MGM Resorts International’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino announce the opening of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s first ‘Buffalo Zone™.’ Located on the resort’s casino floor at the base of the convention level escalators, the new 1,500-square-foot ‘Buffalo Zone’ is dedicated exclusively to Aristocrat’s exciting Buffalo-themed slot games. (PRNewswire)

Located on the resort's casino floor at the base of the convention level escalators, the new 1,500-square-foot 'Buffalo Zone' is dedicated exclusively to Aristocrat's exciting Buffalo-themed slot games. This room features 50 player-favorite titles, such as Buffalo Chief™, Buffalo Max™, Buffalo Gold™, Buffalo Link™, Buffalo Gold Revolution™, and Buffalo Grand™ and compliments the 47 other Buffalo-themed slot games throughout the casino floor.

"Beau Rivage is the first Gulf Coast casino to partner with Aristocrat Gaming to bring the 'Buffalo Zone' to the region," said Beau Rivage President and COO Brandon Dardeau. "Buffalo games are extremely popular among our players and having the opportunity to create a special gaming section allows us to further enhance our guests' gaming experience."

Aristocrat's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Business Analytics Jon Hanlin said, "We're thrilled to partner with Beau Rivage to launch Mississippi's second 'Buffalo Zone.' We've had great response since opening the first Buffalo Zone last summer at Beau Rivage's sister resort Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica and expect a similar reaction on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Buffalo continues to be one of Aristocrat Gaming's strongest brands, and with Beau Rivage' new 'Buffalo Zone,' players will enjoy all their favorite Buffalo-themed games in one exciting place."

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE

Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the "South's Best Resorts" by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International's AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort features 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, exciting nightlife and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area including BetMGM Book Bar and Grill, Mississippi's full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade with a Black Clover Lounge and Topgolf Swing Suite, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, Steinbeck Communications,paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Meghan Sleik, Aristocrat Gaming, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

Mary Cracchiolo Spain PR & Communications, mspain@mgmresorts.com

For information visit www.aristocratgaming.com and www.beaurivage.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.