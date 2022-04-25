2022 Vision Tank Start-Up Competition Finalists Announced by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

Five companies to compete for most innovative visual AI startup on May 18, 2022 at the Embedded Vision Summit® in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ today announced the finalists for the Vision Tank Start-Up Competition, the Alliance's annual competition that showcases the best new ventures using computer vision and visual AI in their products. Each finalist will pitch their company and product to judges during the final round of the Vision Tank, held live, on stage, in front of the Embedded Vision Summit audience on May 18, 2022, with winners announced for the Judges Award and the Audience Choice Award at the end of the session. The five finalists are:

Hummingbirds AI—Hummingbirds AI is an award-winning computer vision hub, creating privacy-first solutions for security and efficiency of enterprises, including GuacamoleID, a "FaceID for computers." As a cloud-independent app, it's an on-device authentication tool using video-based biometrics for authenticating workers or customers. https://hummingbirds.ai

linedance—linedanceAI Movality is a software solution for movement quality records for outpatient musculoskeletal providers who work with patients recovering from accidents or injuries. Movality transforms provider observations into explainable and actionable data-backed assessments to increase both practice and course of care retention through boosting patient understanding. https://www.linedanceai.com/

Oculi—Oculi is putting the "human eye" in AI. After decades of limited evolution, Oculi has charted the path to optimal machine vision starting with the OCULI SPU, the only Software-Defined Vision Sensor on a single chip that delivers actionable data with up to 30x improvement in the fundamental power-latency trade off. https://www.oculi.ai

Qlairvoyance—Qlairvoyance is an AI platform for radar sensors that enables applications to take advantage of "x-ray visual intelligence": sensing intelligence that is extracted beyond the field of view, privacy preserving, and agnostic to lighting conditions. Use cases include detection and tracking of people and concealed items. https://qlairvoyance.com

Tempo Analytics—Tempo Analytics provides business analytics solutions using state of the art advancements in machine vision and machine learning. Tempo specializes in the fast food industry, providing solutions for the accurate estimation of speed of service, identification of congestion areas, and behavioral analysis. https://tempo-analytics.ai/

Finalist video pitches are now available at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com/vision-tank .

"We received numerous outstanding Vision Tank entrants this year! Our judging panel had the tough task of selecting finalists based on technical innovation, business plan, team and business opportunity," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "These five finalists really demonstrate the diversity of visual AI applications rapidly emerging across industries."

Hummingbirds AI, Oculi, Qlairvoyance, and Tempo Analytics will also be exhibiting in the Summit's Technology Exhibits , along with a record number of 75 other exhibitors.

Registration for the Summit is open at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com.

The Embedded Vision Summit is operated by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of edge AI and vision in products. More at https://edge-ai-vision.com.

