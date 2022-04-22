SPLENDID TABLES: KAMALAME CAY CELEBRATES FINAL MONTHS OF THE 2021-22 SEASON WITH NEW CHEF'S TABLE SERIES

KAMALAME CAY, Bahamas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is the power of a gathering: it inspires us, delightfully, to be more hopeful, more joyful, more thoughtful: in a word, more alive." Alice Waters.

"Kamalame Cay's new Chef's Table events celebrate the bounty of the Bahamas ."

Kamalame Cay Private Island Resort, beloved among its habitués for its casual, barefoot chic ethos, balmy beaches and legendary monthly Saturday luncheons (dubbed the "Secret Brunch Party Where Billionaires Let Loose" by Town and Country magazine), has introduced three new Chef's Table series to close out the 2021-22 season in a flavourful flourish. The culinary events, open to residents and guests alike by advance reservation, celebrate the bounty of the Bahamas and its paradisiacal natural beauty, from the earth, to the moon and the sea.

Chef's Table Events Include:

Ocean-to-Table Lunch; Every Wednesday in Season

(40 people maximum)

Held at a grand communal table set directly on the beach, this chef-created and executed menu celebrates the very best of what the ocean has to offer locally in season (fish, lobster, shrimp, crab, conch) and the best the season offers from the farm (herbs, vegetables, fruit). Menu celebrates the local fisherman, farmers, foragers, bakers and artisans from which each item is sourced. Paired with specialty cocktails and selection of wines.

Farm-to-Table Luncheon Pop-Up; First Saturday of Every Month

(30 people maximum)

Held on one long table set within the Cay's 100-acre coconut farm on adjacent Andros Island, which also serves as home to the resort's organic garden and "Cluckingham Palace" the Cay's free-range chicken farm. A chef-created and executed menu celebrates the very best of what farm has to offer, from wild-sourced and farm-raised poultry, eggs, meat and pork to the freshest seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables; it is a tribute to local farmers, foragers, bakers and artisans from which the items are sourced. Paired with specialty cocktails and a selection of wines.

Summer Full Moon Dinner Series; Every Full Moon

(30 people maximum)

Stemming from the success of Kamalame's monthly wine pairing luncheons, the resort's Progressive Full-Moon Dinner Series launched this past January. Guests travel by "sand chariots" (golf carts) and dine at different locations across the Cay for each course, bathed in the glow of the moon against the dark skies over the Atlantic. Each dinner concludes on the beach at the resort's newly-opened Sugarcane beachside dining venue for dessert, a bonfire and of course, dancing!

Chef's Table Events may be reserved by contacting reservations 1 800 790 7971 (USA) or 011 44 208 819 3911 (London) or 1 416 477 1134 (Canada)

The Kalamame Cay 2021-2022 season ends August 31st 2022 and reopens for the 2022-23 season November 1st 2022. For more information about Kamalame Cay Private Island Resort, visit www.kamalame.com.

About Kamalame Cay: Named "No.1 Private Island Resort in The Bahamas" by both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure for the last five years, Kamalame Cay is the antithesis of the corporate luxury resort. Accessible only by seaplane, helicopter, or boat, this family-owned island just a mile off the world's third-largest Great Barrier Reef, boasts world-class diving, boating, and fishing, the only overwater spa in the Bahamas, and some of the finest cuisine, wine, and spirits in the tropics. (Kamalame.com)

