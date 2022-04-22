Roborock Launches Q-Series Robot Vacuums, Expanding the Convenience of its Award-Winning Automated Cleaning Tech into Most U.S. Households

Roborock Launches Q-Series Robot Vacuums, Expanding the Convenience of its Award-Winning Automated Cleaning Tech into Most U.S. Households

Roborock makes auto-emptying a staple in robotic cleaning in the US with new mid-range offering led by the immediate release of the Q5+

HONG KONG, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today introduces its new Roborock Q-Series to the U.S. market, freshly-designed mid-range robot vacuums with auto-empty dock compatibility. Beginning with the immediately available Roborock Q5+ model with auto-empty dock bundle, the entire Q-series combines proven features of Roborock's flagship S-Series, including LiDAR navigation, multi-level mapping and customizable app controls, making automated cleaning now an affordable luxury for most U.S. homes.

Roborock Q5+ - Simple Cleaning. Simpler Emptying. (PRNewswire)

"We believe auto-emptying and dock compatibility are 'must-haves' in robot vacuums. Besides the obvious benefit of reduced manual emptying, customers are less likely to be exposed to allergens," said Richard Chang, CEO and Founder of Roborock. "We'll make all future Roborock robot vacuums compatible with this feature, and with this new mid-range Q series, we hope to bring this convenience into more homes."

Introducing Roborock Q5+: Exceptional Value & Cleaning Convenience

Engineered for Hands-off Cleaning: Driven by a 5200mAh battery to power longer cleans, the Roborock Q5+ features 2700 Pa of suction power to easily suck up dirt and grime into the 2.5L dust bag of the Auto-Empty Dock Pure for hands-free cleaning up to seven weeks.

In-App Customizable Cleaning: Compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, Q5+ utilizes advanced app control to combine customizable cleaning with a PresciSense LiDAR system, allowing users to set custom cleaning schedules by room, time of day, routines and even suction power. For multi-level homes, Q5+'s advanced multi-level mapping systems automatically recognize different floors to own No-Go Zones and Invisible Walls.

Designed for Peace of Mind: Customers can have greater peace of mind knowing they don't have to babysit their Q5+. The intelligent robot vacuum constantly monitors its surroundings, preventing it from falling or getting trapped – The Q5+ will even send in-app alerts to customers if the robot vacuum has an issue.

Soon-To-Be Available: Q5, Q7, Q7+, Q7 Max and Q7 Max+

In addition to the Q5+, Roborock will be introducing other high-performing Q-series standalone models and bundles to the United States in 2022, including:

Roborock Q5: Customers can opt to purchase the standalone robot vacuum with LiDAR navigation, 2700Pa suction and rubber bristle brush for effective cleaning without the Q5+'s auto-empty convenience.

Roborock Q7 & Q7+: Customers can purchase the robot vacuum and mop with LiDAR navigation, 2700Pa suction and all-rubber main brush with or without the Auto-Empty Dock Pure.

Roborock Q7 Max & Q7 Max+: Customers can experience the powerful robot vacuum and mop with LiDAR navigation, 4,700Pa suction and electric mopping with or without the Auto-Empty Dock Pure. Available in Black or White.

The Roborock Q5+ will be available on Amazon in the United States on April 22 for an MSRP of $699.99. To celebrate the launch, shoppers can save $100 on the Q5+ starting April 22 through April 28. The full lineup of the Q-series will be available in May.

To learn more about Roborock Q-series and the company's entire line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

For Media Enquiries:

Dan Cham

dan@roborock.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roborock