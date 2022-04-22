Courtyard by Marriott Drafts Passionate Fans for Ultimate VIP Experience at the 2022 NFL Draft

30 NFL Draft Tickets Will Be Awarded to Guests Who Attend the Courtyard Bistro & Banter Event Featuring Matthew Stafford and Aidan Hutchinson

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, will host an exclusive "Bistro & Banter" live event open to NFL fans the night before the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, the number one Draft pick from 2009, and NFL Draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson will swap football and travel stories one-on-one, moderated by Dave Farra, while discussing their personal career journeys and passion for the game.

2022 NFL Draft (PRNewswire)

To attend, NFL fans in town for the League's pinnacle event should head to The Library at Marquee inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection, located at 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South on Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. PDT. At the conclusion of Bistro & Banter, Courtyard will surprise and delight passionate fans in attendance with 15 pairs of VIP Access tickets to the 2022 NFL Draft to celebrate the official kickoff to the exciting weekend. Inspired by Courtyard's signature dining concept, Bistro Bar, the event will offer guests sample menu items featuring fresh ingredients and handcrafted cocktails.

"We're excited to be back at the NFL Draft this year, not only in-person in Las Vegas but also as the presenting sponsor on ESPN," said Sarah Lipton, Vice President, Premium & Select Brand Marketing at Marriott International. "Our Bistro & Banter programming and VIP Access ticket giveaways are just some of the ways we are able to bring travelers closer to the game they love as the Official Hotel of the NFL."

Courtyard, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, has been the Official Hotel of the NFL for over 10 years, offering fans unprecedented access to NFL experiences that have created lasting memories. Empowering guests to keep moving forward no matter the purpose of their trip, Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice that inspires trailblazing travelers to pursue their passions while on the road.

In addition to Courtyard's Bistro & Banter event, Marriott Bonvoy is offering members of its award-winning travel program and Marriott Bonvoy Visa Card members the chance to enjoy NFL Draft through exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

