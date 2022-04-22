BoardPrep Recovery Center Recognizes National Alcohol Awareness Month by Promoting Alcohol Addiction Treatment for Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardPrep Recovery Center is proud to recognize Alcohol Awareness Month, an event that the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence sponsors every year. This year, to recognize, BoardPrep Recovery Center is focusing on supporting working medical professionals battling alcohol addiction. A 2015 anonymous survey that appeared in the Volume 36 of the Substance Abuse Journal suggested that over 45% of nurses used alcohol or drugs at work. This action has the potential to affect the nurses themselves, as well as the individuals they treat and the organizations where they work. Consequently, supporting healthcare professionals with effective substance use disorder treatment can lead to better patient outcomes.

Nurses are not the only medical professionals at risk. A research paper that appeared in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings in July 2009, suggested that between 10 and 12% of physicians develop a substance use disorder during their careers. They may delay seeking treatment because they fear losing their license and livelihood.

This Alcohol Awareness Month, the team at BoardPrep is reaching out to medical professionals in the Tampa area and encouraging them to get help. With the help of our private programs, medical professionals can get the care and support they need while also continuing to support themselves. Furthermore, because the treatment programs at BoardPrep Recovery Center are tailored for board-certified professionals, clients have the opportunity to work towards sobriety with others in the healthcare profession. The team implores nurses and physicians not to put off seeking treatment anymore. Instead, they should reach out to the addiction treatment programs for healthcare professionals at BoardPrep Recovery today.

About BoardPrep Recovery Center: BoardPrep Recovery Center offers a health professionals program with private rooms based in Tampa, Florida. We specialize in providing private, highly effective behavioral health treatment programs for healthcare professionals. To learn more about our treatment programs, please reach out to us online or call 1.866.796.4720.

