Pinpoint Global welcomes Jay Stainsby as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

NASHUA, N.H., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint is pleased to welcome Mr. Jay Stainsby, a forty-year Financial Services industry veteran, to their team. His expertise in the industry makes him a proponent of training, development, compliance solutions. Mr. Stainsby comes to Pinpoint from Cetera Investment Services where he served as Vice President of Sales Leadership Development & Recruiting. He has also served Foresters as Regional VP of Sales and First Investors as Director of Training and SVP of Sales.

As both an end-user and a decision maker Jay experienced first-hand the efficiencies that Pinpoint Global provides. Jay made the leap to Pinpoint so he can positively impact their financial services clients by applying his technology experience to solve their training and compliance requirements.

"Jay is a great addition to the Pinpoint team. His industry insights and leadership skills will ensure Pinpoint continues to grow our business and better service our clients in the financial services industry," says Bob Sullivan, CEO of Pinpoint Global Communications.

About Pinpoint Global Communications

Pinpoint Global is the recognized leader of on-demand, on-line training and compliance solutions for the financial services and health insurance industries. Pinpoint's financial services clients include; MassMutual, Cetera, Equitable Advisors, Equitable Distributors, MetLife, AIG, Prudential, Allianz, Lincoln Financial, Manulife, Raymond James LTD., Guardian Life, and more than fifty (50) others. Pinpoint's health plan clients include; Cigna, BlueCross Blue Shield of Minnesota, BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan, Wellmark, Regence, BlueCross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the BlueCross BlueShield Association and more than 25 other health plans across the United States.

Our platform enables clients to deliver required training and relevant information to salespeople, agents, wholesalers, and employees in ways that keep their attention, improve their understanding, and easily track their progress. In addition, administrators and management personnel possess the capabilities to track and monitor progress through real-time reports.

Pinpoint also provides an entire array of services from video, audio, and flash animation production to SCORM compliant presentation authoring and hosting, to custom designed portals. www.pinpointglobal.com

