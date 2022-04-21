Ask the Expert
HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

Haivision Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)
A total of approximately 48.49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting, and each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of Haivision. Each director was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Director

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Miroslav Wicha

13,012,365

99.90%

12,460

0.10%

Harvey Bienenstock

12,964,611

99.35%

85,214

0.65%

Robin M. Rush

12,969,441

99.38%

80,384

0.62%

Neil Hindle

12,462,874

95.50%

586,951

4.50%

Julie Tremblay

13,044,105

99.96%

5,720

0.04%

Sidney Horn

12,784,828

97.97%

264,997

2.03%

Lee K. Levy II

13,037,389

99.90%

12,436

0.10%

Haivision's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-announces-voting-results-from-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301530642.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.