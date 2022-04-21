Canton Fair 2022: Rural Revitalization Strategy Brings More Green and Quality Agricultural Products to the World

GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st China Import and Export Fair is held online from April 15 to 24. The Rural Revitalization zone, which has been a massive hit over previous years continues to receive overwhelming popularity as ever. Overseas buyers can appreciate genuine Chinese flavors, get a close look of China, and see great changes brought by the rural revitalization strategy in the designated zone.

As a top producer and exporter of agricultural products in China, Shandong Province boasts a number of high-quality food suppliers, who are also major players in the food section of the Canton Fair. In recent years, the region has transitioned its growth driver to promote green development and boost production and income. The remote and backward small mountain villages in the past have now adopted a high technology development path. Various newly-emerged models such as greenhouse economy and green agricultural product fine processing have become key drivers to lift farmers' income.

The tea industry has also benefitted from the Rural Revitalization Strategy. Centred around tea culture, tea industry, tea science and technology, major tea producing areas across China have fostered a modern tea technology innovation system, and embarked on the path of modern agriculture development highlighting efficient output, product safety, resource optimization and environmental-friendliness. Yibin, renowned for its spring tea, has made remarkable achievements in the prevalence of healthy tea tree seeds, digital tea farms and harmless pest control with the strong technical supports from scientific research institutes such as China Tea Research Institute, Hunan Agricultural University and Sichuan Agricultural University. A range of newly-bred Yinbin spring tea have made their debuts at 131st Canton Fair.

With the deepening of reform and opening up, trade and cooperation in agricultural production between China and the rest of the world saw unprecedented opportunities. Thanks to foreign trade platforms such as the Canton Fair, quality agricultural products and local specialties in remote areas that were once unrecognized now began to go abroad.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair remarked that the 131st Canton Fair will continue to play its role as a bridge for trade. By setting up designated exhibition zone rural products and organizing targeted promotions and other related activities, the Fair will provide more safe, green and high-quality agricultural products made in China for overseas buyers.

