Parkland announces date of 2022 first quarter results and virtual Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", or "our") (TSX: PKI) expects to announce its 2022 first quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544615&tp_key=5bc5cc6104

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0605 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 22960035). International participants can call 1-800-389-0704 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 22960035).

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca .

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and www.sedar.com after the results are released.

Virtual Annual General Meeting

Parkland will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format. The virtual-only meeting will be conducted via live audio webcast online on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

All shareholders will be able to attend the live virtual meeting. Information for shareholders is posted in Parkland's Management Information Circular available at www.parkland.ca and under Parkland's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Parkland

Parkland's purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities. Through our portfolio of trusted and locally relevant food, convenience, retail, commercial and wholesale brands, we serve over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and Central and South America. In addition to leveraging our supply and storage capabilities to provide the essential fuels that our diverse customers rely on, we are a leader in renewable energy and are building an Electric Vehicle ("EV") charging network to serve growing demand for convenient charging from EV drivers in select markets and decarbonizing through renewable fuels manufacturing, compliance and carbon offsets marketing and trading.

Parkland's proven strategy is centered around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. We are positioned to lead through the energy transition and are focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, further diversifying our retail business into food, convenience, and renewable energy solutions (including EV charging), and helping our commercial customers decarbonize their operations. Our strategy is enabled and underpinned by our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

